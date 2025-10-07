By Noah Jeffries, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Last month, state officials asked stakeholders to provide input for West Virginia’s application for the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), a program created by President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The RHTP is being overseen by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The program allocates $50 billion to approved states over five fiscal years, with $10 billion available each year from fiscal 2026 through fiscal 2030. Half of the funds will be distributed equally among participating states, while the other half will be allocated by CMS based on factors including rural population, the number of rural health facilities, the status of hospitals and other criteria to be determined.

“We want to meet with all of the constituencies out there,” Gov. Patrick Morrisey said. “If you’re a company and you care and you have different ideas, we want to meet with you. If you’re a trade association, we want to meet with you. If you’re part of the general public and have good ideas, we want to meet with you.”

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/statejournal/news/top_story/health-care-stakeholders-in-west-virginia-give-input-on-rural-health-transformation-program-application/article_27f1ebe6-2e59-452c-afc6-f8c5b169604a.html