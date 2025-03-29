By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON – House Speaker Roger Hanshaw took to the floor of the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday to thank his colleagues on their work this session one day after Gov. Patrick Morrisey accused the Legislature of inaction.

“To those who are hopefully listening outside our chamber today, I want you on behalf of this body to know that we are doing something,” said Hanshaw, R-Clay, during the final day for remarks from members in the House. “We’re doing much on as many problems as we’re able to solve.”

Hanshaw’s remarks come one day after Morrisey took to social media to criticize the Legislature after the failure of two of his public policy priorities: the defeat of his certificate of need repeal bill in the House Health and Human Resources Committee last month, and the defeat of his bill adding religious and philosophical exemptions to the state school-age mandatory immunization program.

“There’s no excuse for inaction,” Morrisey said. “There’s no excuse for failing to move the needle on issues that matter. There’s no excuse for just doing things the way they’ve always been done.”

