<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Hall1-150x150.png" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Hall1-150x150.png 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Hall1-300x300.png 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Hall1-100x100.png 100w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Hall1-75x75.png 75w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Hall1-350x350.png 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><table>\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td>\n<table>\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td>\u00a0\n\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/hall-hodges-named-to-region-3-council\/hall1\/"><img width="291" height="300" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Hall1-291x300.png" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Hall1-291x300.png 291w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Hall1.png 483w" sizes="(max-width: 291px) 100vw, 291px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/hall-hodges-named-to-region-3-council\/hall2\/"><img width="291" height="300" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Hall2-291x300.png" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Hall2-291x300.png 291w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Hall2.png 483w" sizes="(max-width: 291px) 100vw, 291px"><\/a>\n\n<h3><span style="font-weight: 400">Henry County Administrator Tim Hall and Rhonda Hodges, Vice President, Workforce, Economic & Community Development at Patrick & Henry Community College were among the six new members named to the Go Virginia Region 3 Council.<\/span><\/h3>\n<h3><span style="font-weight: 400">Other new members include Melody Foster, Executive Director,\u00a0Commonwealth Regional Council; Alfreda Reynolds, Director of Economic Development, Brunswick County; Dr. Keith Harkins, Vice President Academic & Workforce Programs, Southside Community College and Jeremy Satterfield, TechSpark Community Engagement Manager, Microsoft Corporation.<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">\n<p><\/p><\/span><\/h3>\n<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Tim Hall<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Rhonda Hodges<\/span><\/p><\/div>