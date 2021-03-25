<div><p><strong>By: Betty Lee <\/strong><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29156" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29156" style="width: 232px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29156" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-1-232x300.jpg" alt="" width="232" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-1-232x300.jpg 232w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-1-793x1024.jpg 793w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-1-768x991.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-1-600x774.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-1-750x968.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 232px) 100vw, 232px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29156" class="wp-caption-text">The annual Ramp Dinner is back for 2021!<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Spring is here, flowers are blooming, the sun is shining, and that means it\u2019s time for ramps!\u00a0 The annual ramp dinner at H.E. White Elementary is back for 2021.\u00a0 COVID-19 caused the ramp dinner to be cancelled last year.\u00a0 This is one of the largest fundraisers for the little community school in Bomont, so now is the time to show your full support.<\/p>\n<p>For over 50 years people from all over the United States have visited H.E. White to enjoy this dinner, always complimenting how great the ramps are prepared.\u00a0 Volunteers, school employees, and community members pull together every year to make this event successful and ensure the students can enjoy activities and receive awards throughout the year.<\/p>\n<p>The Ramp Dinner will be on Sunday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.\u00a0 Due to COVID restrictions, the dinner will be CARRY OUT only.\u00a0 The price remains the same, $10 per meal and will include all the fixings. You can call the school with any questions at 304-548-7101.<img class="size-medium wp-image-29155 alignright" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-2-300x201.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="201" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-2-300x201.jpg 300w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-2-1024x686.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-2-768x514.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-2-600x402.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-2-750x502.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Ramp-2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/p>\n<p>The Ramp Dinner includes:<\/p>\n<p>Choice of Ramps, With or Without Potatoes<\/p>\n<p>Ham<\/p>\n<p>Fried Potatoes<\/p>\n<p>Pinto or White Beans<\/p>\n<p>Green Beans<\/p>\n<p>Corn<\/p>\n<p>Roll or Cornbread<\/p>\n<p>Dessert<\/p>\n<p>Your Choice of Drink (including Sassafras Tea for $6 per gallon)<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>