By Stephen Santilli for WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – Nearly 200 people gathered Saturday afternoon in front of the Harrison County Courthouse, braving gloomy, overcast skies to participate in a nationwide rally opposing efforts by the current administration and the Department of Government Efficiency to drastically realign the federal government.

Even the threat of rain didn’t deter those in attendance, as they held signs, chanted slogans, and waved to dozens of passing cars honking in support. Protesters waved back, whooping and hollering in response.

While no single person or entity officially organized the peaceful event, the Harrison County Democratic Women’s group was a driving force behind the effort. The Clarksburg rally was one of several held simultaneously across West Virginia, all sharing the same goal: to protest what participants view as an uneven and unfair slashing of federal programs, the shuttering of entire departments, and the wholesale laying off of hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/growing-resistance-dozens-rally-in-clarksburg-for-hands-off-west-virginia-protest-other-rallies-held/article_7617f69a-f076-4726-b600-5465d85c44ec.html