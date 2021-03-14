<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="691" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-17527" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/savings_1615460891-1024x691.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/savings_1615460891-1024x691.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/savings_1615460891-300x203.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/savings_1615460891-768x518.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/savings_1615460891.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">Virginia\u2019s General Assembly has approved an amended bill that gives working residents a way to save for retirement, but advocates for retirees are pushing lawmakers to remove those amendments to give the bill a wider reach.<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">The\u00a0<\/span><a href="https:\/\/lis.virginia.gov\/cgi-bin\/legp604.exe?212+ful+HB2174H2+pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginia Saves<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0program requires private companies to offer employees the option to contribute to an individual retirement account through\u00a0<\/span><a href="https:\/\/www.virginia529.com\/"><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginia529<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">, which operates the state\u2019s college savings plan.<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">Natalie Snider, associate state director of advocacy for AARP Virginia, said two Senate amendments weaken the plan: One limits eligibility to employees who work 30 or more hours per week, and the other limits the program to businesses with more than 25 employees.<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cTaken together, these Senate amendments exclude approximately 400,000 people from being able to participate in this program,\u201d Snider explained. \u201cAnd that\u2019s fully one third of the people who don\u2019t currently have access to these programs through their employers.\u201d<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">Lawmakers will reconsider the Act when the General Assembly reconvenes April 7.<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">Business groups opposed the bill, claiming administering the program would be too difficult and unfair to business owners.<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">But Snider countered the IRA offering is an easy \u201cplug and play\u201d option for employers who only have to inform employees that the program exists and ensure automatic deductions are entered in their payroll system.<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">She pointed out opening the plan to all employees regardless of hours worked or how big the business is would be a giant step forward for folks to put away money for the future.<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe want this program to be available to as many employees in Virginia as possible,\u201d Snider asserted. \u201cSaving for retirement is something that everyone should have access to. We should all have some way to save for retirement.\u201d<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">Snider said about 1.2 million Virginians don\u2019t have any retirement savings.<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">Without a program such as Virginia Saves, the\u00a0<\/span><a href="https:\/\/www.pewtrusts.org\/en\/about\/news-room\/press-releases-and-statements\/2021\/02\/16\/pew-commends-virginia-senate-panel-for-advancing-retirement-savings-bill"><span style="font-weight: 400">Pew Charitable Trusts<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0estimates Virginia would spend about $12 billion over 15 years for services such as Medicaid because households aren\u2019t able to save enough for retirement.<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><a href="https:\/\/www.aarp.org\/ppi\/state-retirement-plans\/savings-plans\/"><span style="font-weight: 400">Seven states<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0including Maryland, California and Oregon have passed similar automatic IRA programs.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><i><span style="font-weight: 400">Diane Bernard, Virginia News Connection<\/span><\/i><\/p><\/div>