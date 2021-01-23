<div><div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E109" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span><img loading="lazy" width="300" height="200" class="alignright wp-image-13503 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Group-300x200.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Group-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Group-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Group-768x511.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Group-600x399.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Group.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E111" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>As the push to legalize marijuana in Virginia gains traction among Democrats in the General Assembly, a group of advocates is organizing in opposition to the legislation.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E113" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>T<\/span><span>he group<\/span><span> <\/span><span class="qowt-font3-MSGothic">\u2501<\/span><span class="qowt-font3-MSGothic"> <\/span><span>Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM)<\/span><span> <\/span><span class="qowt-font3-MSGothic">\u2501<\/span><span class="qowt-font3-MSGothic"> <\/span><span>seeks <\/span><span>\u201c<\/span><span>to educate citizens on the scie<\/span><span>nce of marijuana and to promote health-first, smart policies and attitudes that decrease marijuana use and its consequences,\u201d according to their website. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E127" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>During a Jan. 19 <\/span><span>virtual panel discussion<\/span><span>, <\/span><span>the group held a <\/span><span>about their reasons for opposing<\/span><span> the legalization and commercialization of marijuana<\/span><span>, <\/span><span>Will Jones, community outreach and communications associate for SAM, said that legalization efforts are akin to a wolf in sheep\u2019s clothing. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E136" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cIt\u2019s being couched in phrases as something that would acc<\/span><span>omplish social justice goals,\u201d Jones said. \u201cLast year, Virginia decriminalized marijuana. That is an advancement of social justice goals by relieving penalties for personal possession.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E139" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Jones referred to the marijuana push as an \u201caddiction for profit indu<\/span><span>stry,\u201d adding that other states <\/span><span>in which <\/span><span>marijuana legislation <\/span><span>was pushed <\/span><span>with the intent to achieve social justice goals \u201chave fallen short.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E146" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cIt\u2019s less than four percent ownership in the industry by people of color,\u201d Jones said. \u201cThis system has been gamed t<\/span><span>ime and time again by wealthy white entrepreneurs who are taking advantage of legalization and commercialization. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E149" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>At the end of the day, we have to realize that is what this is about. We need to ask ourselves if we are ready for the consequences of an addi<\/span><span>ction for-profit industry proliferating in Virginia.<\/span><span> <\/span><span>Commercialization and legalization is another extreme on the spectrum of marijuana policy,\u201d Jones said <\/span><span>of<\/span><span> the push for decriminalization. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E156" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>While some tax benefits may come from legalization, other <\/span><span>group members <\/span><span>like Mary Crozier, the immediate past president of Community Coalitions of Virginia, said the funds <\/span><span>likely<\/span><span> <\/span><span>would <\/span><span>not be used appropriately. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E164" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201c<\/span><span>I<\/span><span>t doesn\u2019t seem enough funds are going to behavioral health and substance prevention coalitions throughout the state<\/span><span>,<\/span><span>\u201d<\/span><span> <\/span><span>Crozier said<\/span><span>, and added it is <\/span><span>\u201ca false dichotomy\u201d to funnel tax funds from marijuana into minority communities <\/span><span>while simultaneously establishing \u201cparity in those communities with a substance that is toxic and risky to the individuals in that community.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E175" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Regina Whitsett, executive director of Substance Abuse Free Environment, said taxation on the businesses in the <\/span><span>industry would also be <\/span><span>high. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E179" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThey are talking about a 30 percent tax by the time they do the sales tax and the taxes at the locality level,\u201d she said. \u201cThey are also talking about home grows. They are giving people permission to grow up to four plants in their home. There will be a b<\/span><span>lack market because the product will be cheaper on the black market rather than them paying the taxes.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E182" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>M<\/span><span>embers of SAM also discussed the health implications. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E185" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cI\u2019ve never seen a larger gap between the science<\/span><span> and the public\u2019s perception when it came to the harmful effects of marijuana,\u201d said Dr. James Avery, Virginia co-state director of the American Academy of Medical Ethics. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E188" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Dr. Jonathan Lee, immediate past president of the Virginia Society of Addiction Me<\/span><span>dicine,<\/span><span> <\/span><span>said the health effects were wide. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E193" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThe American Society of Addiction Medicine warned against cannabis use in youth, adolescents, young adults, people with a history of mental illness or substance-use disorders,\u201d Lee said. \u201cCannabis dependence de<\/span><span>velops in approximately 10 percent of regular cannabis users. It may be associated with cognitive impairment, poor school or work performance, and psychiatric illnesses including anxiety, depression with suicidal ideation and psychosis or paranoia.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="pageBorders"><span>Linda<\/span><span> Moore, a parent who is concerned about marijuana legislation, <\/span><span>said her \u201c<\/span><span>son at age 21, developed psychosis from smoking pot. He has since been to a 90-day rehab, come off <\/span><span>all<\/span><span> his <\/span><span>medication and is functioning as a<\/span><span> normal 22-year-old boy<\/span><span>. <\/span><span>This has turned our lives upside down in many ways.\u201d<\/span><\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E208" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Moore pleaded for proponents of legalization \u201cto do the research\u201d before \u201cthey legalize something that is killing our children and causing harm.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E210" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Due to the impa<\/span><span>cts on youth, Octavia Marsh, the executive director of Hanover Cares, also opposes legalization. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E213" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe primarily focus on youth prevention,\u201d Marsh said<\/span><span>, and added <\/span><span>marijuana legalization<\/span><span> <\/span><span>\u201c<\/span><span>simply does not consider or offer any protections against yo<\/span><span>uth access. In the states that have legalized, both youth access and use have increased.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E221" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Marsh said that youth would perceive \u201cany substance that is legal as safe<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> and we all know that legal does not necessarily mean safe.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E225" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Prevention strategies Marsh wo<\/span><span>uld like to see implemented <\/span><span>include<\/span><span> \u201can education curriculum, community and parenting education, as well as harm reduction and safeguards.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E230" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The <\/span><span>group<\/span><span> also warned against more traffic accidents <\/span><span>due to<\/span><span> use. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E236" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cStudies show that it impair<\/span><span>s every critical skill set associated with driving a car,\u201d Avery said. \u201cWe don\u2019t have the equivalent of a breathalyzer test. Seventy percent of marijuana users have admitted to driving while high and about the same percent said they know they won\u2019t get cau<\/span><span>ght.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E240" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Noting <\/span><span>a study of fatal car crashes in Washington pre-legalization, <\/span><span>John Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriffs Association<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> said \u201c8.8 percent of those people were using THC. In the five<\/span><span>\u2013<\/span><span>year period after legalization, the 8.8 percent jumped to 18 percent.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E248" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>After <\/span><span>recently researc<\/span><span>hing<\/span><span> the <\/span><span>pop<\/span><span>ulation of all local and regional jails in the state<\/span><span>, Jones said <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E256" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cAt the time, we had about 26,000 inmates serving in those local and regional jails<\/span><span>.<\/span><span> There were<\/span><span> seven people incarcerated that were charged with marijuana possession only.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E261" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Jones said o<\/span><span>nly about \u201cone-tenth of one percent\u201d of resources are used by law enforcement to combat marijuana. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E264" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>While SAM opposes the legalization of marijuana, Virginians appear to largely be in favor of it. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E266" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>According to a 2017 poll conducted by Quinnipiac Univers<\/span><span>ity, 59 percent of Virginia voters supported allowing adults to legally possess small amounts of marijuana for personal use.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E269" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The number only grew in 2019 when the University of Mary Washington conducted a similar poll that found that 61 percent of Virgini<\/span><span>a voters support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use by adults. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E272" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>For more information on the current bill to legalize marijuana in Virginia, visit: <\/span><a href="https:\/\/www.wjhl.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/98\/2021\/01\/491069422-Virginia-Legalization-of-Marijuana-2021-Introduced-010620.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span class="qowt-stl-Hyperlink">https:\/\/www.wjhl.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/98\/2021\/01\/491069422-Virginia-Legalization-of-Marijuana-2021-Introduced-010620.pdf<\/span><\/a><span> <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E280" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM)<\/span><span> <\/span><span>see<\/span><span>ks <\/span><span>provide education <\/span><span>on the science of marijuana and to promote health-first, smart policies and attitudes that decrease marijuana use and its consequences<\/span><span>.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E293" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><\/div>\n<\/div><\/div>