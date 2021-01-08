<div><div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<figure id="attachment_13130" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-13130" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="714" class="size-large wp-image-13130" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Groundwork1-1024x714.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Groundwork1-1024x714.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Groundwork1-300x209.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Groundwork1-768x535.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Groundwork1-600x418.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Groundwork1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-13130" class="wp-caption-text">Lisa Millner, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for Henry County Public Schools, updates the school board on plans to address instructional gaps for students.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E142" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E144" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Approximately a third of Henry County Public Schools students are failing at least one course, <\/span><span>Lisa Millner, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning<\/span><span>, said at a meeting Thursday<\/span><span>.<\/span><span> <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E150" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe have had some students that have done very well virtually. Unfortunately<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> during the first semester, some of our students have fallen behind in their coursework,\u201d Millner said. \u201cSome students are to the point that they are failing various courses.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E154" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>But w<\/span><span>ith students set to return to hybrid instruction on Jan. 19, school officials <\/span><span>plan<\/span><span> to<\/span><span> <\/span><span>make up ground <\/span><span>during the first week of the spring semester. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E162" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Based on a Jan. 4 report by the division, approximately 2,400 students <\/span><span>of the 6,821 total <\/span><span>were<\/span><span> failing at least one course. <\/span><span>Additionally, 1,759 students <\/span><span>were<\/span><span> failing<\/span><span> two or more courses. In contrast, only 933 students were failing at this point in 2019. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E171" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Millner said<\/span><span> of the students failing a course, about 1,394 <\/span><span>primarily received instruction through the hybrid option<\/span><span>, which includes in class and virtual learning options<\/span><span>. The remaining 1,038 <\/span><span>participated in <\/span><span>completely virtual<\/span><span> instruction<\/span><span>. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E181" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The courses <\/span><span>most failed<\/span><span> were in core curriculum courses such as math, <\/span><span>E<\/span><span>nglish, science,<\/span><span> and social studies<\/span><span>, according to officials<\/span><span>. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E190" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe have already met with principals and school counselors about student achievement data and variou<\/span><span>s other instructional topics,\u201d Millner said. \u201cWe discussed the spring semester<\/span><span> we discussed the summer and we have also discussed the steps we are going to take for next year.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E194" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>When s<\/span><span>tudents return<\/span><span>, Millner said the division would work in small groups<\/span><span> for those who need additional assistance.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E199" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThose small groups will be intentional,\u201d she said. \u201cThey will be data driven and they will be flexible. The students will continue to be assessed and we will gather data for those students. In other words, they <\/span><span>won\u2019t go into one group and stay there. We will meet the needs for those students.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E202" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Along with the small group instruction, Millner said that after-school tutoring groups will also begin in January<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> with \u201cMHC After 3\u201d currently offering virtual tutoring o<\/span><span>pportunities for secondary students. Some schools will offer a Saturday tutoring academy while others will implement <\/span><span>\u2018H<\/span><span>omework <\/span><span>H<\/span><span>elp <\/span><span>C<\/span><span>lubs<\/span><span>.\u2019<\/span><span> <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E215" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>T<\/span><span>he division is also eying more summer school options<\/span><span>, <\/span><span>Millner said<\/span><span> and added <\/span><span>that summer school for elementary and m<\/span><span>iddle school will be up to six weeks<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> with students attending Monday-Thursday, from 8 a.m. until noon. Transportation will be offered for those students. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E225" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Two sessions of recovery <\/span><span>also <\/span><span>are<\/span><span> <\/span><span>being planned for high school students. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E231" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThe thing that will be d<\/span><span>ifferent is we are looking to provide transportation for those students as well,\u201d she said. \u201cThis all depends on participation. We have to have student participation as well as teacher participation.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E234" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer said that the division historically has difficulty recruiting teachers to stay on for summer school and recovery programs. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E236" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cOur teachers work very, very hard all year long and many of them have commitments,\u201d Strayer s<\/span><span>aid. \u201cThey commit to us during the school year because they have a contract<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> but during the summer<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> they may have another job,<\/span><span> or they may be taking classes. They have families, they don\u2019t live here<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> and they make plans to travel. Over the years, we have found<\/span><span> that a lot of the time our teachers cannot teach summer school.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E247" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>After conducting a survey of teachers at all levels, Millner said 48 teachers in elementary school have indicated interest in teaching<\/span><span> over the summer,<\/span><span> along with 26 teachers in middle school and 25 for hig<\/span><span>h school. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E252" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>As students return, the division will also work to gauge the social and emotional wellbeing of <\/span>those in need.<\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E254" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cAfter some reflection, we decided to take a more grassroots approach and have our amazing group of school counselors generate those<\/span><span> social and emotional questions,\u201d said Matthew Woods, director of student support services. \u201cWe developed a large inventory of questions that can be used at all levels to make it more universal and applicable to our students. From there, we had several of <\/span><span>the counselors volunteer to be a part of the Social and Emotional Task Force.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E259" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>So far<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> the task course has developed a \u201cscreener\u201d to be used for identifying student needs. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E263" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe\u2019ve also developed the process for which that survey will go out, how it will b<\/span><span>e distributed and collected, but most importantly how that guidance will be provided to our schools to meet the needs of our students,\u201d Woods said. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E266" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>M<\/span><span>o<\/span><span>nica Hatchett, director of communication, said that students will have support away from the schools as <\/span><span>well. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E271" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe are also collaborating with the United Way to create a community-based hotline for students who need to talk with someone about the stressors that the pandemic has brought to them,\u201d Hatchett said. \u201cThis will be a supplement to what our counselo<\/span><span>rs do during the day<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> but as we know, stress doesn\u2019t stop for any of us. This community-based hotline will, in essence, take over for our counselors at night. This will be helping both students in our county and the city as well.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E276" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Also,<\/span><span> at the meeting, <\/span><span>David Scott, assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services, <\/span><span>provided <\/span><span>an update on the school budget that incorporates Gov. Ralph Northam\u2019s amendments. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E282" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThe no-loss funding is designed to offset any loss in average daily <\/span><span>membership (enrollment),\u201d Scott said. \u201cAs ADM goes down, that reduces our basic aid.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E285" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Northam is currently proposing no-loss funding of $1,668,024 for fiscal year (FY) 2021. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E287" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cIn the second year, it is about $1.4 million,\u201d Scott said. \u201cThis is money that<\/span><span> does not require local effort so that\u2019s more or less un<\/span><span>\u2013<\/span><span>equalized funding.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E292" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Along with no-loss funding, Scott said another $715,508 will be available for at-risk students. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E294" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThis does require local effort to go with that and it also increases the amount of money per student in our preschool initiative by ($253,770),\u201d he said. \u201cThat one is based on the number of students we get in there so there\u2019s a potential for an increase.\u201d<\/span><span> <\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_13129" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-13129" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="791" class="size-large wp-image-13129" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Groudwork2-1024x791.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Groudwork2-1024x791.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Groudwork2-300x232.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Groudwork2-768x593.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Groudwork2-600x463.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Groudwork2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-13129" class="wp-caption-text">David Scott, assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services for Henry County Public Schools, explains budget concerns following proposed amendments by Gov. Ralph Northam.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E297" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Scott said the most attention-grabbing portion of the budgetary amendments is the<\/span><span> proposed two percent bonus. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E300" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThis is a lump sum set aside for (Standard of Quality)-funded positions,\u201d he said. \u201cThe state does not require a local match on this per s<\/span><span>e<\/span><span>. But that $601,052 that is sitting there<\/span><span>, t<\/span><span>he way that is worded will basically require a substantially similar increase for all instructional and non-instructional positions to be paid out of local funds.<\/span><span> <\/span><span>It <\/span><span>does commit us to cutting additional <\/span><span>funds.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E310" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>As discussions among the budget committee continue<\/span><span>, more decisions will be made on how to distribute the bonus. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E313" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWhat will that two percent look like? Will that be added to annual compensation or paid as a one-time amount? As we continue to get<\/span><span> our teachers and classified employees on step, we are going to incorporate that into a larger stepwise increase or percentage increase,\u201d Scott added. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E316" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>A public hearing on budget priorities will be held on Jan. 21 in the Summerlin Room<\/span><span> of the Henry County Administration Building<\/span><span>. The board is slate<\/span><span>d to approve the budget on March 4. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E321" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>In other matters<\/span><span>, the <\/span><span>board:<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E325" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>*Elected Thomas Auker, of the Blackberry District, as chairman for 2021 and Francis Zehr, of the Ridgeway District, as vice chairman. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E327" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>*Adopted the Virginia School Boards<\/span><span> Association Code of Conduct for School Board Members.<\/span><\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E330" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>*Approved Scott as the designee of the superintendent to attend meetings of the school board in case of the superintendent\u2019s absence or inability to attend.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E332" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>*Approved the 2021 meeting schedule. Regu<\/span><span>larly held meetings will take place on Feb. 4, March 4, April 8, May 6, June 3, July 1, July 22, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4, Dec. 4, and Jan. 6, 2022. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E335" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>*Recognized Principal Appreciation Week. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E337" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>*Approved the 2021-2022 school calendar with a start d<\/span><span>ate of Aug. 16.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E340" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>*Approved the high school and middle school program studies. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E342" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>*Appropriated $500,000 of unexpended school funds from the FY 2020 budget to cover the Transportation Garage Machinery Road project, renovations to the cafeteria at George Wash<\/span><span>ington Carver Elementary School, and other items listed in the capital improvement plan. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E353" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><\/div>\n<\/div><\/div>