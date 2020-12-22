<div><p>By Bobby Bordelon<\/p>\n<p>Assorted businesses throughout the Greenbrier Valley have taken home top placements in the annual West Virginia Living Magazine contest. This statewide competition lets people compare and contrast businesses in order to ask the annual question \u2013 which ones are the best?<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re so excited, \u2026 it\u2019s amazing, it goes to show just how truly blessed we are here in this area to have so many great attractions and dining and places to shop and our towns in general,\u201d said Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor\u2019s Bureau Executive Director Kara Dense.<\/p>\n<p>But what is the competition? The Best of West Virginia contest is put on by West Virginia Living Magazine, and allows voters to determine which businesses offer the best experiences.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cLooking for the best wings in the state? How about the best place for a family vacation, or the state\u2019s best ski resort? We have those answers and more in this year\u2019s Best of West Virginia,\u201d wrote West Virginia Living. \u201cEach year our readers cast ballots and this year they cast more than ever before. Nearly 200,000 votes rolled in between September 21 and October 11, 2020 selecting the very best in more than 70 categories.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Around October, local <a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/despite-covid-19-troubles-greenbrier-county-organizations-and-businesses-have-a-shot-at-being-west-virginias-best\/">businesses and organizations were nominated<\/a> to various prize categories, such as the Best Bookstore and Best Women\u2019s Apparel. The wins highlight not only what draws people to the area, but what keeps many here.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cTo me, that\u2019s just the true testament of how awesome our destination is, not just as a tourism destination but as a wonderful place to live. All of these things really improve our quality of live, to be able to have all of these wonderful things in our backyard for those of us who are lucky enough to live here.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>The Greenbrier Valley winners include:<\/p>\n<p>General Lewis Inn \u2013 Best Bed and Breakfast\/Inn \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>The Greenbrier \u2013 Best Casino \u2013 White Sulphur Springs<\/p>\n<p>The Greenbrier \u2013 Best Golf Course \u2013 White Sulphur Springs<\/p>\n<p>The Greenbrier \u2013 Best Resort \u2013 White Sulphur Springs<\/p>\n<p>The Salt Cave Spa \u2013 Best Spa \u2013 White Sulphur Springs<\/p>\n<p>The Greenbrier \u2013 Second Runner Up Best Spa \u2013 White Sulphur Springs<\/p>\n<p>Swift Level Fine Meats \u2013 Best Butcher Shop \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>Ben-Ellen Donuts \u2013 Best Donut Shop \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>Jim\u2019s Drive In \u2013 Best Drive-In \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>The Stardust Cafe \u2013 Best Farm-To-Table \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>The French Goat \u2013 Best Fine Dining \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>Jim\u2019s Drive In \u2013 Second Runner Up Best Burger \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>Jim\u2019s Drive In \u2013 Second Runner Up Best Hot Dog \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>The French Goat \u2013 Best Brunch \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company \u2013 Second Runner Up Best Brewery \u2013 Maxwelton<\/p>\n<p>Hawk Knob Hard Cider and Mead \u2013 Best Cidery\/Mazery \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>Smooth Ambler \u2013 Best Distillery \u2013 Maxwelton<\/p>\n<p>Alderson\u2019s Store \u2013 Best Antique\/Vintage Store \u2013 Alderson<\/p>\n<p>A New Chapter \u2013 First Runner Up Best Independent Bookstore \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>Alderson\u2019s Store \u2013 Second Runner Up Best Independent Bookstore \u2013 Alderson<\/p>\n<p>Wolf Creek \u2013 First Runner Up Best Local Place to Buy Women\u2019s Apparel \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>Greenbrier Valley Theatre \u2013 Best Theater Company \u2013 Lewisburg<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Towns:<\/p>\n<p>Lewisburg \u2013 Best Town For Foodies<\/p>\n<p>Lewisburg \u2013 First Runner Up Best Town for History<\/p>\n<p>Lewisburg \u2013 First Runner Up Best Town for the Arts<\/p>\n<p>White Sulphur Springs \u2013 Best Town to Experience the Winter<\/p>\n<p>Lewisburg \u2013 First Runner Up Best Town for a Weekend Getaway<\/p>\n<p>Lewisburg \u2013 Best Downtown<\/p>\n<p>Beverly White \u2013 Second Runner Up Best Mayor<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>