<div><figure id="attachment_80648" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-80648" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img width="600" height="619" src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/Pennies-Patients-1st-1.jpg" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80648" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/Pennies-Patients-1st-1.jpg 600w, https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/Pennies-Patients-1st-1-291x300.jpg 291w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-80648" class="wp-caption-text">Pictured, standing, from left: Hunter Cassell, Mariella Boyd, Madison Bosley, teacher Karen Murphy, Adilyn Swihart, Evan Sharp and Kylie Halterman.\u00a0Kneeling: Levi Kerr and Joseph Rittenhouse.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Green Bank Elementary\u2013Middle School students participated in the Pennies for Patients program to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society during the month of February. <\/p>\n<p>After three weeks of bringing their spare change to school, the students raised a total of $1,104.92. <\/p>\n<p>Karen Murphy\u2019s kindergarten class was this year\u2019s top fundraising class with $426.73. <\/p>\n<p>In second place was Ann Smith\u2019s sixth grade class with $201.37. <\/p>\n<p>Both of these classes will be rewarded with a party of their choice. <\/p>\n<p>This is the 16th year GBMES has participated in the fundraiser with more than $24,000 raised. <\/p>\n<p>A big thank you goes to Tonya Jones and First Citizen\u2019s Bank of Arbovale for their help in counting the change. <\/p>\n<p>We also appreciate the support of the Durbin Lions Club as well as all the parents, family members and friends for their continued support over the years.<\/p><\/div>