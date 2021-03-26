<div><p>The \u201cGreat Beginnings\u201d program for T-Ball and Soccer will begin this Sunday, March 28, at two Salem locations.<\/p>\n<p>The soccer program will be at the West Salem Elementary School playground for five Sundays from 3 to 4 pm. Ed Green and Salem\u2019s Michael Benne, a former college All-American, will instruct the boys and girls.<\/p>\n<p>The T-Ball program will be held at the Hope Tree Learning Center field on Red Lane, which was formerly the Baptist Home. It will be from 1:30 to 2:30 pm, also on five Sundays beginning this week.<\/p>\n<p>The Great Beginnings program is for three to seven year olds and their parents to get accustomed to playing recreation sports when they come of age. Cost is $70, and parents can sign up by calling Ed Green at 387-9516.<\/p>\n<p>The program is sponsored by the City of Salem Department of Parks and Recreation.<\/p><\/div>