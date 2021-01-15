<div><div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<figure id="attachment_13320" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-13320" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="768" class="size-large wp-image-13320" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes1-1024x768.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes1-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes1-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes1-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes1-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes1-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-13320" class="wp-caption-text">Tim Belcher, owner of Rolling Meadows Farms, recently read a study that indicates the properties in muscadine grapes inhibit or help kill the coronavirus. He is pictured above with his dog, Hailey. (Photos by Brandon Martin)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E101" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E103" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The humble muscadine grape may have properties that inhibit the growth of and even kill the COVID-19 virus<\/span><span>, said <\/span><span>Tim Belcher, who owns <\/span><span>Rolling Meadows Farms<\/span><span>.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E109" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Belcher <\/span><span>discovered that <\/span><span>North Carolina (NC) State University <\/span><span>in November <\/span><span>published a study <\/span><span>citing<\/span><span> the ability of muscadine grapes to block the function of a particular enzyme in the <\/span><span>corona<\/span><span>virus.<\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_13321" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-13321" style="width: 768px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="768" height="1024" class="wp-image-13321 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes2-768x1024.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes2-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes2-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes2-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-13321" class="wp-caption-text">Products made from the muscadine grapes grown at Tim and Debbie Belcher\u2019s farm are all natural.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E119" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Enzymes, or protease, are important to the viability of viruses, according to De-Yu Xie, professor of plant and microbial biology at NC State and author of the study. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E121" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Researchers demonstrated that the \u201cmain protease\u201d <\/span><span>in the<\/span><span> virus reacted when confronted with<\/span><span> <\/span><span>different plant chemical compounds known for their potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E127" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201c<\/span><span>Muscadine grapes contain these inhibitory chemicals in their skins and seeds. Plants use these compounds to protect themselves, so it is not surprising that plant leaves and skins contain these beneficial compounds<\/span><span>,<\/span><span>\u201d Xie said. <\/span><span>\u201cIf we can inhibit or deactivate this protease, the virus will die<\/span><span>.\u201d<\/span><span> <\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_13322" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-13322" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img loading="lazy" width="300" height="225" class="wp-image-13322 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes3-300x225.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes3-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes3-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes3-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes3-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes3-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes3.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-13322" class="wp-caption-text">Tim Belcher shows how his muscadine grape vines grow.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E135" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>A<\/span><span>fter <\/span><span>reading that, <\/span><span>\u201cI was really surprised,\u201d <\/span><span>said <\/span><span>Belcher<\/span><span>, who owns the farm with his wife, Debbie. <\/span><span>\u201c<\/span><span>I <\/span><span>read and heard that green tea is also good<\/span><span>.<\/span><span> Any kind of our small<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> natural fruits have a lot of antioxidants<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> so it kind of made sense<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> but I had no idea that (muscadines) had enzymes that could block COVID.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E154" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Muscadine<\/span><span> grapes are a<\/span><span>mong <\/span><span>several<\/span><span> staple<\/span><span> crop<\/span><span>s<\/span><span> on the <\/span><span>farm that straddles the border of Henry and Franklin counties, just off Figsboro R<\/span><span>oa<\/span><span>d. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E166" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>After harvesting, <\/span><span>Belcher<\/span><span> turns the <\/span><span>grape<\/span><span>s into jellies and juices. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E172" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cAny of the jellies are $5. My 12<\/span><span>\u2013<\/span><span>o<\/span><span>unce<\/span><span> juice is $3<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> and the 25<\/span><span>\u2013<\/span><span>o<\/span><span>unce<\/span><span> juice is $6,\u201d <\/span><span>he<\/span><span> said. \u201cThe beauty of it is it\u2019s just juice. All natural and no additives.<\/span><span>\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E187" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Those unfamiliar with muscadine grapes by name will immediately recognize them by their description. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E189" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThey are really, really sweet but they have a leathery skin on them,\u201d Belcher said. \u201cA lot of people will take them and bite the tip-end to squeeze the pulp into their mouth and throw the hull away. To receive the best benefit, eat the hull and the seed.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_13323" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-13323" style="width: 768px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="768" height="1024" class="wp-image-13323 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes5-768x1024.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes5-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes5-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes5-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes5.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-13323" class="wp-caption-text">Tim Belcher gives a tour of one of his greenhouses.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E191" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Belcher said <\/span><span>the grapes grow well and the vines require little care<\/span><span>. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E195" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cMuscadines and scuppernongs are so simple and easy. You don\u2019t spray. They grow like a weed. Our soil here really seems to suit them fine. I\u2019m assuming, to the best of my knowledge, that they were some type of native grape here<\/span><span>,\u201d he said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E198" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Belcher noted that \u201cw<\/span><span>hen you plant them, you want to clean out from around them and mulch them<\/span><span>, and d<\/span><span>efinitely trellis them. You want some type of arbor or something because they are prolific. They need something that you can tie them to. You will need to trim them up. I tend to let mine free grow<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> which is kind of a mess<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> but they really throw the grapes out that way.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E207" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>He had plenty of leftovers after canning <\/span><span>and eating <\/span><span>as well. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E211" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cI bet I ate five gallons over the summer,\u201d Belcher added. <\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_13324" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-13324" style="width: 290px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img loading="lazy" width="290" height="300" class="wp-image-13324 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes4-e1610727794387-290x300.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes4-e1610727794387-290x300.jpg 290w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes4-e1610727794387-600x622.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes4-e1610727794387.jpg 693w" sizes="(max-width: 290px) 100vw, 290px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-13324" class="wp-caption-text">Rolling Meadows Farms offers a huge selection of pottery.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E213" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The farm has been in <\/span><span>the<\/span><span> family since he was \u201cabout 5 or 6 years old<\/span><span>,<\/span><span>\u201d<\/span><span> Belcher said, and recalled <\/span><span>his father and grandfather raised cattle, hogs, chickens and \u201call kinds of critters\u201d to sell to meat processing companies like Valleydale and Smithfield.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E221" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cI left the farm when I turned 18. After a few years away, I saw how things were on the outside and how the products that we raised were being turned around to the public. I thought I could do a better job,\u201d he said. \u201cI came back and built a small greenhouse and started selling produce and plants at the<\/span><span> <\/span><span>Farmers\u2019 Market<\/span><span> in Martinsville<\/span><span>.<\/span><span> <\/span><span>It kept growing from there. We started building more greenhouses and raising more produce. Eventually I started selling on the Roanoke City Farmers\u2019 Market<\/span><span>.<\/span><span>\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="pageBorders"><span>Belcher <\/span><span>recently <\/span><span>decid<\/span><span>ed<\/span><span> to open<\/span><span> the farm<\/span><span> <\/span><span>as a primary retail operation<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> from 9 a.m., until 6 p.m., Monday<\/span><span> through <\/span><span>Saturday.<\/span><\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E244" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201c<\/span><span>We<\/span><span> have a full retail operation. We actually supply to a lot of the different places around,\u201d Belcher said. \u201cWe sell to probably five or six locations in Roanoke<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> and we have a couple of locations in the Martinsville-Henry County area that we sell plants and products.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E251" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>I<\/span><span>t<\/span><span> currently<\/span><span> is the off-season for<\/span><span> produce<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> but a variety of other plants, succulents, and pottery<\/span><span> are available<\/span><span>. <\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_13325" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-13325" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="653" class="size-large wp-image-13325" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes6-1024x653.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes6-1024x653.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes6-300x191.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes6-768x490.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes6-600x383.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes6.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-13325" class="wp-caption-text">Succulents are one of Rolling Meadows Farms\u2019 biggest sellers.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E261" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cHypothetically, let\u2019s say it\u2019s the month of April or May<\/span><span>,\u201d customers \u201c<\/span><span>could get an extensive line of all different types of jellies and juices that comes from the farm here,\u201d Belcher said. \u201cWhen it\u2019s the time for produce, we have anything from 20<\/span><span> to <\/span><span>30 different types of tomatoes, 10<\/span><span> to <\/span><span>12 types of peppers, 4<\/span><span> to <\/span><span>5 types of cucumbers and 10 types of squash. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E271" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201c<\/span><span>We will have watermelons, cantaloupe, peaches and that stuff. We are the go-to person for damsons (plums). Hardly anyone has the old-timey damsons. Just like the muscadines and scuppernong<\/span><span>,\u201d he said, adding t<\/span><span>h<\/span><span>at th<\/span><span>e <\/span><span>fruit <\/span><span>is sold in <\/span><span>the fall. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E281" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The Belchers are<\/span><span> in the process of setting up the greenhouses for <\/span><span>s<\/span><span>pring<\/span><span>, and each soon will be packed with all types of offerings<\/span><span>. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E288" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWhen you come, you can buy pots, soil, and any kind of house plant, garden plant, herb, hanging basket, or tropical,\u201d Belcher said. \u201cWe have lots of yard art and home decor.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E290" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Unlike most farms, Belcher doesn\u2019t shut down during the cold months. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E292" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe have a meat processing plant here where we do meat for the hunters,\u201d he said. \u201cWe do bologna, pepperoni, and sausage. We do about 20 different types of jerky. This is a really big business for the <\/span><span>f<\/span><span>all months. It kind of carries us through the winter.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E296" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Belcher said he routinely takes his frozen fruit to be canned commercially. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E298" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cMy products were derived and came from the research program at Virginia Tech. The products were manufactured in the research labs. I\u2019ve got a ton of brilliant minds behind my product,\u201d Belcher said. \u201cWe first started with this stuff years ago, and we were literally making everything on site. For a lot of the stuff I was doing, I had to go through NC State or Virginia Tech to have my ingredients list approved before you could do it.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E300" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>After a while, Belcher decided to sell some of the items. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E302" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201c<\/span><span>I <\/span><span>reached out and started looking for a commercial canner who would do my stuff for me, the way that I wanted it done,\u201d he said. \u201cUnless I got really crazy with the recipes<\/span><span>.<\/span><span> My volume got so big that we outgrew being able to do the process here.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E308" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Local hemp products are a<\/span><span>nother budding <\/span><span>part of the <\/span><span>business. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E313" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe got started at Virginia Tech for the research grant on hemp. We are probably the largest in the area, here, with hemp-related products,\u201d Belcher said. \u201cWe sell to Simply Hemp in Collinsville, Ridgeway Farm Market carries a full display. We sell it on the Historic Farmers\u2019 Market as well.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_13326" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-13326" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="768" class="size-large wp-image-13326" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes7-1-1024x768.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes7-1-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes7-1-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes7-1-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes7-1-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes7-1-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/Grapes7-1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-13326" class="wp-caption-text">Tim Belcher and his wife, Debbie, enjoy arranging goodies, like this forestry display, for their customers.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E315" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Belcher said his business clientele for hemp and cannabinoid (CBD) products is diverse. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E317" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe get a lot of veterans who use it. They use it for pain and PTSD (<\/span><span>P<\/span><span>ost <\/span><span>T<\/span><span>raumatic <\/span><span>S<\/span><span>tress <\/span><span>D<\/span><span>isorder),\u201d he said. \u201cWe have a lot of parents who are taking their children <\/span><span>off<\/span><span> these strong drugs like Ritalin, and they are using the CBD. It\u2019s working for them. I\u2019ve got a lot of older people that just say they can\u2019t do without it.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E329" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>According to Belcher, his supply isn\u2019t limited to only human family members. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E331" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe even offer it for your dogs and cats,\u201d Belcher added. \u201cThis is a really big hit. We\u2019ve got some bacon flavor in it. Let\u2019s say there is a thunderstorm, you can give this to your dog if it\u2019s one that gets really upset<\/span><span>\u201d during a storm, \u201co<\/span><span>r if your pet doesn\u2019t travel well, you can give this to them to calm them.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E335" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>An <\/span><span>ongoing battle for Belcher is battling the stigma of CBD, <\/span><span>but his door is open to explain it to those who may have questions<\/span><span>. <\/span><\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="pageBorders"><span>\u201cThe thing I find about CBD is people are so unsure about what they should take, how they should take it and where to get their product,\u201d he said. \u201cIf anybody has questions about CBD, if they want to come and talk about it<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> then I can show them the products. I\u2019ll be glad to help them. <\/span><span>All<\/span><span> my products tell you how much CBD is in it, along with the milligram of the product. You don\u2019t see anybody listing that because they don\u2019t want you to know how weak their product is.\u201d<\/span><\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E346" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>For more information, call<\/span><span> Belcher at (540) 519-5799. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E351" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><p id="E365" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><p id="E379" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><p id="E387" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><p id="E394" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><p id="E398" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><p id="E419" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><\/div>\n<\/div><\/div>