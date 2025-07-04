By Steven Allen Adams for The Journal

CHARLESTON – Since its creation 13 years ago, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs has worked to promote discussions of issues facing black residents and other minorities in the state.

However, the office is receiving no further funding, causing concern that the office’s service may cease.

July 1 marked the beginning of the fiscal year 2026 general revenue budget. The Legislature passed a balanced budget bill setting the fiscal year 2026 general revenue budget at $5.318 billion. Gov. Patrick Morrisey signed it after issuing 29 line-item vetoes that reduced the budget to $5.28 billion.

House Bill 2026, the budget bill, appropriated $6.3 million to the Governor’s Office for fiscal year 2026, but there was no line item listed for the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA).

