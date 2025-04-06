Charleston, W.Va. – On April 3, Governor Patrick Morrisey awarded the West Virginia Medal of Valor to Darrell Lambert of Logan County and Donald Larson of Wetzel County for acts of bravery and heroism in their communities.

The West Virginia Medal of Valor was created in 2020 for emergency medical service personnel, firefighters, and law enforcement personnel who distinguish themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty in the performance of their duties.

“West Virginia’s first responders are some of the best in the nation,” said Governor Patrick Morrisey. “I was honored to award the Medal of Valor to two local heroes who risked their own lives to save others.”

Darrell Lambert is a resident of Mill Creek in Logan County, where he has served on the Lake Volunteer Fire Department for over 39 years.

On February 17, 2021, Lambert was off-duty and driving on Mill Creek when his department was paged for a fully-involved structure fire. Lambert was close to the address and responded immediately in his personal vehicle. Within two minutes of the page, he was on the scene. After arriving, he noticed an open door on the side of the structure – and a man yelled that his wife was inside. Lambert entered the dwelling and dragged the woman out of the house and down the driveway to safety. He did this with no bunker gear or thoughts for his own safety. He suffered burns to his forehead, the back of his neck and ears.

Donald Larsen is currently in his 42nd year at the New Martinsville Police Department. Originally from Huntington, Larsen joined New Martinsville Police Dept in 1983 after serving honorably in the U.S. Army.

On January 4, 2008, then-Patrolman Larsen received a Welfare Check for a residence in New Martinsville. Upon arrival at this particular location, to conduct this check, he noticed two individuals on the floor, not moving. Larsen made entry into the residence that was filled with fumes of carbon monoxide, and proceeded to remove the individuals to the outside of the residence. He then entered the residence again to make sure there were no other occupants before returning to the two victims. Larsen was sent to the Emergency Room where he was admitted for levels of carbon monoxide in his system. Thanks to Larsen and his quick actions, both lives were saved that day.