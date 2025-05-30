CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On May 28, Governor Patrick Morrisey announced a series of child welfare reforms aimed at ending years of bureaucratic stonewalling and beginning a new era of transparency. The changes come following a series of listening sessions held across the state with key stakeholders and a thorough review of past child fatalities and near fatalities within the child welfare system.

“In previous years, the state stonewalled about the status of children in its care – and that changes now,” said Governor Morrisey. “We are rolling up our sleeves and getting to work. West Virginians deserve a child welfare system that is transparent, accountable, and always puts the safety of children first.”

“For far too long, we’ve asked families and frontline professionals to navigate a system that has not kept pace with the complexities our families and children face today. That must change,” said Secretary Mayer. “We are listening—intentionally—and using that feedback to shape a more responsive, accountable, and transparent system built on trust. ”

The reforms include: