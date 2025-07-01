By Esteban Fernandez, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT — Gov. Patrick Morrisey stopped at the Marion County 911 Center on Friday and urged residents to turn in flood damage assessments as soon as possible.

“It’s so critical that if you have damage to report, we need to see that. It has to be submitted,” Morrisey said. “Ultimately, that’s a critical part of the process to ensure that the feds know exactly what happened on the ground. And then, they’ll make financial decisions as a result of it.”

Morrisey has made frequent stops to Marion and Ohio counties to survey the damage from the Father’s Day Floods, meet with local officials, and provide updates on recovery progress. Morrisey said a ninth person died as a result of the flood in Ohio County. Marion County had no fatalities, he said.

Morrisey gave credit to first responders for their work. So far, there’s been 11,000 tons of debris removed and transported to collection sites in Ohio County. The subject of the additional rain that arrived Thursday night, and flooded Rivesville as well as Triadelphia, also came up at the media event.

