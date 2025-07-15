By Morgan Sweeney | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – The federal government has begun to implement President Donald Trump’s March 1 executive order designating English as the official language of the U.S. with initial guidance issued by the Department of Justice Monday.
Federal agencies have been directed to review and rescind earlier guidance based on an executive order from former President Bill Clinton in 2000, which directed them to enhance access to federal programs for less proficient English speakers. Agencies are to consider English-only services and embrace translation-assistance technologies where possible to save on the cost of translation services.
“Where allowed by law, agencies should determine which of their programs, grants, and policies might serve the public at large better if operated exclusively in English,” reads the DOJ memorandum.
Where another language is necessary, agencies must include a disclaimer that English is still the official language of the U.S. and “the authoritative version of all federal information.”
The order has been touted as a streamlining and unifying measure, reducing the need for translation services across the whole government and bringing people together through a shared language.
“The Department of Justice ensures that while we respect linguistic diversity, our federal resources will prioritize English proficiency to empower new Americans and strengthen civic unity,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.
Where agencies find savings, they’re to consider redirecting those funds to programs furthering English language learning and assimilation.
The department is to provide more detailed guidance within the next six months, after it has received feedback from agencies implementing the change.
