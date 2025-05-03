By Chad Vaughn, River Cities Tribune & Register

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey visited the National Guard Armory in Point Pleasant on Wednesday to sign two key pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening the state’s competitive power in both energy and technology.

Morrisey signed into law House Bill 2014, also known as the microgrid bill, and House Bill 2002, which establishes a streamlined process for state-issued permits.

The microgrid bill modifies existing state code to ease restrictions on microgrid development, helping attract investment from companies interested in building data centers—particularly those required to support artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

“This is truly a remarkable day for West Virginia, which is America’s energy state, and this law will demonstrate it to the whole country. We are ready for action, and we will be leveraging our natural resources in a way that you have never seen before, and it’s going to lead to the betterment of our citizens,” Morrisey said.

