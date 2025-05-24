By Tom Markland, The Journal

HEDGESVILLE – Flanked by members of the Hedgesville Middle School Student Council, Gov. Patrick Morrisey signed a bill aimed at clearing the way for veterans of the armed forces to become teachers.

Senate Bill 765, also called the Troops to Teachers Act, amends two sections of the West Virginia State Code outlining teacher preparation pathways, including traditional and alternative certification routes, and specifies conditions for issuing professional teaching certifications, particularly for veterans who meet certain criteria.

For Morrisey, the goal of the bill is a way to address the state’s teacher shortage.

Read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/gov-morrisey-signs-troops-to-teachers-bill-at-hedgesville-middle-school/article_1768f544-dace-5de0-8725-2e1fc43b8c14.html