The international honors society for two-year colleges, Phi Theta Kappa, plans to honor Patrick Henry Community College’s president, Dr. Angeline Godwin, with the Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award.

Godwin is one of eight college presidents and chancellors to receive the prestigious award this year. The award winners will be honored during the society’s annual convention in April which is expected to draw more than 10,000 virtual attendees.

Godwin was nominated for the award by PHCC students. From the nominations, PTK selected eight retiring college presidents who have shown strong support of student success on their campuses and have continuously provided academic, leadership, and service opportunities for their students.

Upon learning that she would receive the award, Godwin said she was speechless and grateful.

Her active support of the college’s PTK program has contributed to its steady growth over the last few years. Currently, PHCC’s PTK chapter has about 120 active students with more to be inducted soon. According to national research, much of a chapter’s success and a member’s positive experience with PTK can be attributed to strong presidential leadership and support.

Godwin has taken an active role in supporting PHCC’s PTK chapter because of the many benefits PTK membership provides students. National research has shown that PTK members have a 91 percent success rate for college completion.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. For the past several years, Godwin has helped guide the future of Phi Theta Kappa as a member of the society’s Presidential Advisory Board.