<div><p>Glenvar High School winter sports are ready to begin competition within the next week while Salem is still a \u201cno go,\u201d although some of the practice restrictions have been lifted.<\/p>\n<p>Beginning this week, Salem High basketball teams can share the ball in practice, play some defense and wear a mask while competing. Wrestlers still must social distance and the swimmers are doing the same as they practice at the Salem YMCA.<\/p>\n<p>Due to the Department of Health metrics, Salem teams are not allowed to compete against other schools this week. The metrics will be examined again on Monday, January 18, to decide how to proceed from that point.<\/p>\n<p>Meanwhile, the Roanoke County School System has given the go-ahead to begin interscholastic athletic competition, but only among the five county schools. That includes Glenvar along with Northside, Cave Spring, Hidden Valley and William Byrd.<\/p>\n<p>Glenvar\u2019s first games since February of 2020 will be Friday, as both basketball teams take on William Byrd. The boys will be at home and the girls will take on the Terriers in Vinton.<\/p>\n<p>No spectators will be allowed at these games but fans can watch the action by live streaming. Go to Facebook and click on Glenvar High School to view the game.<\/p>\n<p>The Highlanders are currently attempting to set up access to the NFHS Network. When that is finalized fans can live stream games from any high school participating, but must have a subscription to do so. The individual has a choice of a monthly subscription for $10.99 or an annual subscription for $69.99.\u00a0 Many high school are already participating, and to subscribe go to nfhsnework.com.<\/p>\n<p>The Glenvar wrestling team is scheduled to compete for the first time next Tuesday, January 19, with a 5 pm match at William Byrd High School.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe ADs are making some adjustments to the schedule so you can expect to see some adjustments to the matches over the next few days, but the first one on Tuesday is locked and loaded,\u201d said Glenvar coach Jason Cline. \u201cWe are back to practicing now.\u00a0 I\u2019m so glad they decided to allow some sort of season. The kids are excited and really looking forward to getting back on the mat in a Glenvar singlet.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The Glenvar swimmers open next Monday at the Gator Pool in a tri-meet with Cave Spring and William Byrd, with warmups at 7:30 pm and the first horn at 8 pm. The following week Glenvar has back-to-back to back meets on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and that\u2019s it for the regular season.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cHopefully the School Board will allow us to compete in Regions and States,\u201d said Highlander coach Shannon Hall.\u00a0 \u201cOur girls team should be very competitive again.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The Glenvar girls were 2020 Class 2 state champions.<\/p><\/div>