<div><p>The Glenvar Highlanders have finally settled on a team to play to open the football schedule this week. Glenvar will play at Stuart\u2019s Draft at 7 pm Friday.<\/p>\n<p>It\u2019s been a tough couple weeks for coach Kevin Clifford and athletic director Tyler Brown. The Highlanders were scheduled to open with James River, but when Roanoke County voted to play only county schools the Highlanders were set to open with Hidden Valley. Then, the county changed policy to allow district games and James River had already found another team to play.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI was on the phone for 36 hours calling everyone in the state trying to find a game,\u201d said Clifford. \u201cI finally found a team that could play us.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>It should be a good game. Stuart\u2019s Draft went to the state Class 2 final during the last football season, 2019, losing to Appomattox in the championship game. Glenvar had been eliminated by Appomattox in the regional that season.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIt will be a great opening game,\u201d said Clifford. \u201cThey\u2019re well coached. We\u2019re looking forward to the challenge.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The Highlanders have seemingly finalized their schedule. They picked up a home game with Northside on March 5, and that will be the home opener. After that they play four Three Rivers District games against Floyd County, Radford, Giles and Alleghany with only Radford being on the road.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe play all our games on Fridays,\u201d said Clifford. \u201cAnything we can do for\u00a0 sense of normalcy is good.\u201d<\/p><\/div>