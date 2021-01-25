<div><p>Gladys Pauline Thompson, 93, of Marlinton, formerly of Herndon, Virginia, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Stonerise Nursing Home in Rainelle.<\/p>\n<p>Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 1p.m. at the Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.<\/p>\n<p>Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.<\/p>\n<p>COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Social distancing and wearing a mask are required.<\/p>\n<p>Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com<\/p><\/div>