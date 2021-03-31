<p>Glady is a West Virginia mountain lady! She\u2019s the daughter of Herman and Chessie Nelson, and is one of their 10 children.<\/p>\n<p><img class="size-medium wp-image-29221 alignleft" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Glady-Lanham-203x300.jpg" alt="" width="203" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Glady-Lanham-203x300.jpg 203w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Glady-Lanham-693x1024.jpg 693w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Glady-Lanham-768x1136.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Glady-Lanham-1039x1536.jpg 1039w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Glady-Lanham-1385x2048.jpg 1385w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Glady-Lanham-600x887.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Glady-Lanham-750x1109.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Glady-Lanham-1140x1686.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Glady-Lanham-scaled.jpg 1731w">Growing up as a child she walked or rode a horse everywhere she went. She and her sisters, Myrl and Dorothy, would walk to their grandmother\u2019s house four miles away for a day\u2019s visit. Glady would walk to school at Adair, two miles away, with her sisters and brothers. She grew up on a 45-acre farm at the top of a big mountain where she helped grow a big garden and care for chickens, pigs, turkey\u2019s, cattle and horses.<\/p>\n<p>Her mother, Chessie Nelson, taught all seven girls how to sew, make their own clothes, and beautiful handmade quilts. While she was still at home her dad, Herman Nelson, would put all of his children in his truck on Sunday and drive to visit their uncles and aunts. Before he got the 1936 Chevy truck, he would hitch up the horse and sled and take the children to church on Sunday.<\/p>\n<p>As a young lady, her and her sisters went to work at the shipyard in Baltimore Maryland for a short time. When she came back to West Virginia she married Jack Lanham. Glady went to beauty school and helped her sister, Madelyn, in her shop for a while, then put a shop in her home in Clay. She did hair for a long time. Later, she and her husband went to work for the Clay County Ambulance Service.<\/p>\n<p>Glady and Jack were directors for the Ambulance Service for many years, working 24-hour shifts. Glady was always ready to answer calls all hours of the day and night. She loved her job working with Clay County people- people she loved. Glady was a strong lady and could handle anything or any problem that came up.<\/p>\n<p>Glady had many fundraisers while working by making fried apple pies. With help from her sister Madelyn and lots of other people, she loved to roll out the crust and make pies to sell at the Clay County Golden Delicious Apple Festival. For three days they would make pies and sell them. They were so good that they could never make enough. Her pies were known as the best around. After Glady retired, she kept making fried pies and selling them at the festival.<\/p>\n<p>Glady has always made and sold lots of beautiful quilts. She enjoyed entering them in contests at the apple festival and has won many ribbons.<\/p>\n<p>Glady is now 95 years old and is taking care of herself with the best neighbors and friends that a mountain woman could have. She enjoys cooking and loves life at its best. Glady is still a sharp, strong minded lady.<\/p>\n<p>Happy birthday to my sister Glady Lanham, whom I am so proud of and love very much.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Nancy Nelson Lambey<\/p>\n<p>North Wilkesboro, NC<\/p>