Tennis team wins two matches
Krish Patel watches as his teammate returns the serve. By Ashlee Mullis The Boys Tennis Team took a 7-2 win...
Madison Mullis serves to her opponent. By Ashlee Mullis The Lady Cougar Tennis Team travelled to Magna Vista on Thursday,...
By Ashlee Mullis The Cougars travelled to Tunstall on May 4, losing 0-6. Lane Taylor started on the mound for...
By Reid Spencer NASCAR Wire Service In the final stage of Sunday’s Goodyear 400, Kyle Larson turned a Martin Truex...
By Ashlee Mullis The Patrick County Varsity Lady Cougars took a 7-6 loss to Tunstall on May 4 in Dry...
By Ashlee Mullis Former Patrick County Baseball star and former MLB player, Brad Clontz, was honored with a gift of...