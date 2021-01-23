<div><p>By Sports editor Brian Hoffman<\/p>\n<p>The William Byrd girls basketball team opened the season with a 49-42 win over Glenvar last Friday night in a \u201cfanless\u201d gym in Vinton. It was the first game of the delayed season for both teams.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI thought it was a well played game on both sides,\u201d said Byrd coach Brad Greenway. \u201cCongrats to both teams on getting ready in such a short amount of time to play a competitive game.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Glenvar came out hot with point guard Olivia Harris, a University of Lynchburg signee who is going to be a 1000 point scorer.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI thought she presented a lot of challenges to us throughout the game, but our girls competed start to finish and never let them punch us without us having an answer,\u201d said Greenway. \u201cSophia(Chrisley) played an extremely efficient and good game running the point for us and finishing with 24 points .\u00a0 She wasn\u2019t forcing anything and really just let the game come to her.\u00a0 She scored here 16<sup>th<\/sup> and 17th points in the 3<sup>rd<\/sup>\u00a0quarter when we took the game over.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Emilie McCaskill added 13 points.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_44077" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-44077" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-44077 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Emilie-McCaskill-12-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-31-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="683" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Emilie-McCaskill-12-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-31-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Emilie-McCaskill-12-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-31-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Emilie-McCaskill-12-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-31-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Emilie-McCaskill-12-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-31-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Emilie-McCaskill-12-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-31-2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Emilie-McCaskill-12-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-31-600x400.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-44077" class="wp-caption-text">Byrd\u2019s Emilie McCaskill lines up a shot in last week\u2019s win over Glenvar in Vinton. (photo by Jim and Regina DeVinney)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cThey were just more aggressive than we were,\u201d said Glenvar coach Jeff Johnson.<\/p>\n<p>The Terriers were scheduled to play Cave Spring on Wednesday, but results were too late for publication. Byrd is back home Friday to host Hidden Valley followed by trips to Northside Monday and Glenvar on Wednesday, January 27. The Terriers are only playing Roanoke County schools during the regular season due to the pandemic.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_44078" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-44078" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-44078 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Sophia-Chrisley18-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-34-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="683" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Sophia-Chrisley18-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-34-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Sophia-Chrisley18-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-34-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Sophia-Chrisley18-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-34-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Sophia-Chrisley18-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-34-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Sophia-Chrisley18-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-34-2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/01\/Girls-Sophia-Chrisley18-J-Byrd-Glenvar-Girls-Bball-01-15-21-34-600x400.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-44078" class="wp-caption-text">William Byrd\u2019s Sophia Chrisley (#13) passes to a teammate cutting to the basket in last week\u2019s win over Glenvar. (photo by Jim and Regina Devinney)<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/div>