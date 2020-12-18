<div><figure id="attachment_12532" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-12532" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="819" class="size-large wp-image-12532" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Gibson2-1024x819.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Gibson2-1024x819.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Gibson2-300x240.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Gibson2-768x614.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Gibson2-600x480.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Gibson2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-12532" class="wp-caption-text">Slides from a tribute video made to Jencie Gibson following her retirement announcement.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E103" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E105" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The Patrick Henry Community College Board gave a tribute to long-serving staff member <\/span><span>Jencie<\/span><span> Gibson, executive assistant to the President, following the announcement of her retirement after 39 years serving the school.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E111" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>She also served the school as a libr<\/span><span>ary staff member and as a college registrar in departmental security. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E114" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Janet Copenhaver<\/span><span>, c<\/span><span>hairman<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> <\/span><span>noted that Gibson also attended the school \u201cas an excellent student\u201d and<\/span><span> would be<\/span><span> an \u201congoing respected member of our alumni. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E123" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWhat an awesome person you have been <\/span><span>to us all these years,\u201d Copenhaver said. \u201c<\/span><span>Jencie<\/span><span> was my first computer student at PHCC back in the 80s<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> so I taught her all she knows about computers. We want to thank you for all your hard work and for what an asset you have been to the board.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E132" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Gibson\u2019s o<\/span><span>fficial last day was Dec. 15. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E135" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cCongratulations <\/span><span>Jencie<\/span><span>, it was always a pleasure working with you,\u201d <\/span><span>former chairman Barry <\/span><span>Helmstutle<\/span><span>r<\/span><span> <\/span><span>said <\/span><span>before <\/span><span>casting <\/span><span>his vote to pass <\/span><span>a <\/span><span>resolution <\/span><span>in Gibson\u2019s honor. The resolution was <\/span><span>unanimously<\/span><span> approved<\/span><span>.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E157" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Greg Hodges, vice president of Academic and Student Success Se<\/span><span>rvices, shared a video tribute featuring photos of <\/span><span>Gibson<\/span><span> throughout the years<\/span><span>, created<\/span><span> <\/span><span>to<\/span><span> a backdrop of Elvis Presley\u2019s \u201cBlue Christmas.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E166" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cI just did a little quick math and 24 years is 144 board meetings<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> so that\u2019s a lot,\u201d Gibson said. \u201cI\u2019ve met a lot of peop<\/span><span>le on the board in that length of time and some of them have even made reappearances. Thank you all! I really appreciate it. I\u2019ve met a lot of wonderful people through here and I\u2019m sorry that some of you I have not gotten to meet in person<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> but I appreciate<\/span><span> all you all do for the college and how cooperative you\u2019ve always been with me. I\u2019ll miss Patrick Henry\u201d but \u201conce a Patriot, always a Patriot.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E175" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><p id="E183" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><p id="E186" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><\/p><\/div>