<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_63754" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-63754" style="width: 1440px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7.jpg"><img class="wp-image-63754 size-full" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7.jpg" alt="" width="1440" height="1294" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7.jpg 1440w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7-300x270.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7-768x690.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7-1024x920.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7-600x539.jpg 600w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7-750x674.jpg 750w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7-1140x1024.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/GHS-to-host-Free-Family-Day-August-7.jpg 1202w" sizes="(max-width: 1440px) 100vw, 1440px"><\/a><figcaption id="caption-attachment-63754" class="wp-caption-text">Last year\u2019s Free Family Day was a hit, and fun for the whole family.\u00a0<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Annual Free Family Day is a day for the Greenbrier Historical Society to give back to the community and its children. From 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, visit the lawn of the North House Museum and Archive for educational crafts, historic demonstrations, snacks, lawn games, and more! All attendees will be entered to win a free Escape Room experience from the Greenbrier Historical Society.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Free Family Day is an extension of the North House Museum and will feature activities that are linked to our current thematic exhibits. Try your hand at early tavern culture with card games, stenciling, or quill and ink writing, learn how to spin and weave on take-home spinning and weaving kits, and practice the Native American crafts of rope making and chair caning. There will be a free pop-up farmer\u2019s market from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Spend some tokens at the pop-up farmer\u2019s market so your family can have a fresh and local dinner. The pop-up farmer\u2019s market is sponsored by the Courthouse Farmer\u2019s Market and the WVU Extension Office.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">All activities and crafts are free and are fun for the whole family.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Following CDC guidelines, the Greenbrier Historical Society requests that non-vaccinated attendees wear a mask and maintain social distancing during Free Family Day.<\/span><\/p><\/div>