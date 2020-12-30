<div><table width="100%">\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td><img class="size-medium wp-image-42288 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/youtube_1609242297-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/youtube_1609242297-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/youtube_1609242297-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/youtube_1609242297-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/youtube_1609242297.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">Pull up a chair and listen as legislators share personal anecdotes and chat about how they support agricultural activities and rural life in Virginia.\n<p>The discussions are part of a new video series called \u201cFriend of the Farm Chats\u201d that\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001VuR4PFSPG-x1WJNGoXYV7HeNsL3qx59rN0-J1dPR3LiAhokmvD8POsvtZbw26cJnGG5tA8sn2HueydTHxA0oiFc4PRfOfe-50_LnTKzjSSwqtrR7Dv0Z8y_J8f4HvMXStMKG_uR4GC8ylSEdY72hE2siPNXSS3Ry150chcPTkpZpIsooPx4JccAwIdSLHK1RXTzyj4acUICGj-Q6meH-TQ==&c=0fVxrxrr_uSr8eSoF7D-eS6Aunoj5ijfMbChYQBlKFkCx5Q7p9TLOw==&ch=sTfilzPnR54EgIaKPjj4pw-Z-iZMuvlLRXCdM03NpoY4qP5xnC8H2g==">Virginia Farm Bureau Federation\u2019s Governmental Relations<\/a>\u00a0Department debuted this fall. The online series features conversations with legislators serving on the Senate and House agriculture committees and is hosted by governmental relations staffers Andrew Smith and Stefanie Taillon.<\/p>\n<p>Although elected officials discuss serious agricultural issues, the conversations are casual. Delegates talk about their backgrounds in farming, what compels them to preserve that way of life, and their favorite Virginia-grown products.<\/p>\n<p>The\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001VuR4PFSPG-x1WJNGoXYV7HeNsL3qx59rN0-J1dPR3LiAhokmvD8POsvtZbw26cJn9BHieHZjCzdYAkyWj7vf_5HE8IrQFxTfPyiMIQIwIFBZA4EgzPh-ns8OG8KEaoEonkzaZrWMAT0UTO4hWL4YaM_xcvWxwklnfpJ4lqJcyiLN4-tHjcU6LGVyVMeLa9nHCm-msnEMwvlenE45y_Jn2IzNumcF8MUA&c=0fVxrxrr_uSr8eSoF7D-eS6Aunoj5ijfMbChYQBlKFkCx5Q7p9TLOw==&ch=sTfilzPnR54EgIaKPjj4pw-Z-iZMuvlLRXCdM03NpoY4qP5xnC8H2g==">first chat<\/a>\u00a0of the series debuted Oct. 14 with Del. Ken Plum, D-Reston, who chairs the House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee. He talked about growing up in Page County, and his proximity to farms in the Shenandoah Valley.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cA concern that I have, from having grown up in the country and loving Virginia, is the preservation of our natural resources,\u201d Plum said, asserting that the farming industry and interest in natural resources can complement each other.<\/p>\n<p>He recalled getting involved in agriculture as a youth when his family got into the poultry business.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe raised some poultry to make a little extra money,\u201d he said. \u201cI remember the first time we sold 5,500 chickens \u2026 we made $100, and that bought our first television\u2014which happened to be a black and white television.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Other videos from the series include chats with agriculture committee vice chair Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Boyce; Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Kinsale; Del. Tony Wilt, R-Harrisonburg; and Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee chair Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, and committee members, Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon and Sen. David Marsden, D-Burke.<\/p>\n<p>Ransone emphasized the crucial need for broadband infrastructure in the rural Northern Neck. She said internet connectivity is \u201calmost nonexistent\u201d in some parts, and farmers are reliant on that technology to operate successfully.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe sooner I can get that to my district \u2026 the better off the farmers are going to be,\u201d she said. \u201cBroadband is a serious issue.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Upcoming chats in the series will feature Del. Robert Bloxom Jr., R-Mappsville, and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.

The chats range from 11 to 15 minutes, and can be viewed on VFBF's Plows and Politics blog, on its Facebook page, or on YouTube.