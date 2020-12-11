Local fuel prices currently are well below the state average, with one of the cheapest being $1.79 per gallon at the 58 Market on 6345 A.L. Philpott Highway.

The entire area from Leatherwood Crossing to Axton appears, on average, to be the cheapest in the county with the Valero on 5972 A.L Philpott Highway posting unleaded fuel for $1.84 per gallon.

Some gas stations in Bassett are also posting similar gas prices, with Dodge’s Store offering unleaded fuel for $1.83 per gallon, if paying with cash. The price jumps to $1.85 for credit purchases. Other gas stations closer to Philpott Lake are more expensive.

Marathon, at 6601 Fairystone Parkway Highway, lists their unleaded fuel at $1.89, which is like vendors in Ridgeway with Sheetz, Speedway and People’s Market and Grill all listing gasoline prices at $1.89 per gallon.

A couple of gas stations on Liberty Street in Martinsville posted prices of $1.81 per gallon, while the cheapest in Collinsville appears to be a tie at $1.84 between Nani’s Corner on King’s Mountain Road and Liberty on Virginia Avenue.

Gas prices in Virginia have risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.08 per gallon as of Dec. 7, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations. Gas prices in Virginia are 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 26.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $1.62 per gallon while the most expensive is $2.99, a difference of $1.37.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16 per gallon. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“With oil’s rally to a new COVID-19 high-water mark, gas prices have begun to follow, even as gasoline demand crumbles to some of the lowest levels in months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Optimism continues to propel oil markets higher, led by positive news on a COVID-19 vaccine, but should anything change timing wise, we could a reversal, but for now it remains full steam ahead with markets focused on the promise of oil and gasoline demand rising, or the best potential outcome of the situation. Should the hype be overblown, a correction could happen in the weeks or months ahead. For now, motorists may see more volatility in oil markets then we’ve seen in months.”

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

*Roanoke- $1.97/g, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.95/g.

*Richmond- $2.13/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.12/g.

*West Virginia- $2.11/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.12/g.

Gas prices at the Valero on 5972 A.L Philpott Highway are shown. Currently, local fuel prices are well below the state average.