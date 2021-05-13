Mary E. (Murphy) Munson Fisher
Mary E. (Murphy) Munson Fisher, 89, of Paramount, California, formerly of West Virginia, passed away on April 4, 2021. She...
Jeanie Davis of Procious, WV passed away May 8, 2021, after a short illness. Jeanie is proceeded in death by...
Banes Franklin “Frank” Triplett went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2021. He was born on July...
Jessica Lee Manchester (Parsons) of Zephyrhills, Florida passed away March 28, 2021 at her home due to heart complications. She...
On Sunday April 18, 2021, Spencer (Bub) Markle Jr. of Clay, WV, went home to be with the Lord after...
Jennifer Pitzer Sirk Long was born on June 11, 1951 and entered into her eternal rest on April 22, 2021....