<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-68567" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/light-presentation-edited.jpg" alt="" width="606" height="808" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/light-presentation-edited.jpg 606w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/light-presentation-edited-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/light-presentation-edited-600x800.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 606px) 100vw, 606px"><\/p>\n<p>Town of Christiansburg Assistant Events Coordinator Marty Gordon (right) presents Lisa and Jeff Gandee with a trophy for winning the town\u2019s first-ever holiday decoration contest. The Gandees\u2019 interactive light show and decorated home on Sleepy Hollow Road received the most Facebook \u201clikes\u201d during Christiansburg\u2019s Light Up Your Home for the Holidays contest in December.<\/p><\/div>