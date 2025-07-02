By Morgan Sweeney | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Two weeks after President Donald Trump had to leave the G7 summit early to tend to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the G7 leaders have released a joint statement calling on Iran to resume negotiations on its nuclear program.
“We reaffirm that the Islamic Republic of Iran can never have nuclear weapons, and urge Iran to refrain from reconstituting its unjustified enrichment activities. We call for the resumption of negotiations, resulting in a comprehensive, verifiable and durable agreement that addresses Iran’s nuclear program,” they said in their statement.
While they also urged “all parties to avoid actions that could further destabilize the region,” most of their remarks pressed for Iran’s cooperation with the international community.
Iran had its first face-to-face meeting with the U.S. in seven years in April, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, and engaged in multiple indirect negotiations but was continuing its enrichment of uranium. On Friday, June 13, Israel attacked some of Iran’s nuclear facilities, concerned about the growing threat of a nuclear attack. The two Middle Eastern powers traded blows and agreed to a ceasefire within days of a U.S. attack on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
While Trump has said the American Operation Midnight Hammer ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear capabilities, he has still mentioned resuming talks – but so far, Iran hasn’t agreed.
The G7 leaders also urged Iran to “resume full cooperation” with United Nations nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency. An Iranian newspaper has advocated for the execution of its director general, Rafael Grossi.
“We call on Iran to … provide the IAEA with verifiable information about all nuclear material in Iran, including by providing access to IAEA inspectors,” the leaders wrote. “We condemn calls in Iran for the arrest and execution of IAEA Director General Grossi.”
Grossi has said that Iran could continue uranium enrichment within a “matter of months.” The G7 leaders underscored the imperative that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.
The leaders also reiterated support for Israel in the context of striving for peace in the Middle East.
“In this context, we reaffirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel,” they said.
The G7 nations include the United States of America, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and representatives of the European Union.
Leave a Reply