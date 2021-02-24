<div><p>By Bobby Bordelon<\/p>\n<p>Future renovations to the Greenbrier County Courthouse were the subject of two actions by the Greenbrier County Commission during the Tuesday, February 23, meeting, including approving the demolition of a building and renting the current law offices of Delegate Barry Bruce.<\/p>\n<p>The commission approved a lease agreement with Bruce\u2019s office, agreeing to home the Greenbrier County Sheriff\u2019s Department while courthouse construction continues.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe current location for the sheriff\u2019s office will be demolished in the coming months to begin the process for annexation of our building,\u201d explained Commissioner Tammy Shiflett-Tincher. \u201cThe sheriff\u2019s office will be utilizing Barry Bruce\u2019s office across the street for that time being.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The lease totals $6,200 per month for the three level office building and furnishings, located just behind the courthouse.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019ve got a lease agreement that we negotiated back and forth with Barry Bruce to lease his current building \u2026 for approximately two years,\u201d said Commission President Lowell Rose.<\/p>\n<p>A demolition of a building on the north side of the courthouse property was also approved. Located at 942 Court Street N., Rose explained the building \u201cis a Sears home, which could be ordered from the old Sears catalog and brought in. \u2026 As far as historic preservation, it\u2019s not on any historic list so \u2026 we\u2019re removing it from our property.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>This is in addition to the planned demolition of the Greenbrier County Jailhouse and the foundation associated with the former extension office.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe Greenbrier County Commission is seeking sealed bids for an asbestos containing materials (ACM) abatement and demolition\/debris removal project located in Lewisburg, Greenbrier County, West Virginia. \u2026 The project includes ACM abatement (1 structure), to be completed by a licensed ACM abatement contractor.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>In addition, \u201ca mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the Greenbrier County Jailhouse on March 2, 2021 at 10:00am. All interested contractors, or their representatives, must be present to be eligible to bid.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>In other business:<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 A total of $4,900 was approved for inspections and monitoring related to the Greenbrier County Sportsplex, passed on a 2 \u2013 1 vote, with Tincher voting against.<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 The commission approved changes to a budget amendment form and a request for payment form pertaining to the Greenbrier County Broadband project. Rose explained the state changed the form and the county updated theirs to reflect this.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>