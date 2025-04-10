By Erik Anderson, Spirit of Jefferson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Del. Joe Funkhouser (R-98th) didn’t get a vote on two bills attempting to adjust the state’s groundwater rules that he sponsored in his first session in the West Virginia Legislature, which is coming to a close on Saturday. But he is undeterred, he said, planning to introduce similar bills in next year’s session.

“I’m not letting it go,” he said. “I’m certainly going to do more research and try to make better policy for West Virginia,” regarding commercial groundwater extraction limits, he noted.

He said most bills don’t pass on the first attempt, especially those introduced by freshman delegates, and that it is rare for the legislature to take up groundwater issues in particular.

