<div><table width="100%">\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td width="100%">\n<table width="100%">\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td>Federal and state funding totaling $485 will be committed to address pressing challenges in Virginia\u2019s behavioral health system. The plan includes targeted investments to alleviate pressure on state mental health hospitals, strengthen community-based services, and increase support for substance abuse treatment and prevention programs, according to a release from Gov. Ralph Northam.\n<p>He recently made the announcement at the Arlington County Community Services Board as part of \u201cInvestment Week,\u201d during which the Governor and legislative leaders are highlighting proposals for allocating the $4.3 billion in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding available to the Commonwealth in advance of the August 2nd special session.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cEvery Virginian should have access to the behavioral health care and treatment they need, either in their home communities or in a state-operated facility,\u201d\u00a0said\u00a0Northam. \u201cThe pandemic has led to increases in depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and other mental health issues in Virginia and across the country, which has added to the strain on our behavioral health system and the valued people who work within it. This funding package is a down payment that will significantly increase support for our state hospitals, community-based providers, and substance abuse prevention and treatment programs so they can best help those who rely on their services.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The plan solidifies the Commonwealth\u2019s ongoing commitment to increasing access to community-based services and ensuring the safety of staff and patients in Virginia\u2019s 12 state hospitals and centers.\u00a0Additional capital investments will support improvements to state facility infrastructure, including water treatment, ventilation, and sewer systems.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cCOVID-19 has had a devastating effect on both the mental and physical health of Virginians,\u201d\u00a0said\u00a0Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD, MHCM. \u201cThese investments will mean Virginians will receive the care they need in the communities where they live.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The $485 million investment includes state funding as well as federal dollars from the ARP and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and is broadly focused on three areas\u2014state mental hospitals, community-based services, and opioid and substance abuse treatment.<\/p>\n<p>Virginia\u2019s mental health hospitals have faced high census levels for a number of years and the pandemic has made the situation more challenging. The funding package has nearly $200 million for staffing at state behavioral health facilities and intellectual disability training centers. This includes $45 million to continue staff bonuses and an additional $154 million in the two-year budget Northam will submit in December for salary adjustments.<\/p>\n<p>The funding proposal also includes $150 million to increase access to community-based crisis services and child and family support services, and provide dispatcher training for the Marcus Alert program, a new statewide mental health alert system designed to ensure behavioral health experts are involved in responding to individuals in crisis. An additional $5 million dollars will be dedicated to providing permanent supportive housing in Northern Virginia to assist with bed shortages.<\/p>\n<p>The plan also allocates $103 million for opioid and substance abuse treatment services. In 2020, Virginia saw nearly 2,300 overdose deaths, a 41 percent increase from the previous year, and the 2021 number is projected to be even higher. This funding will support community-based prevention, peer counseling, and harm reduction services.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>