By Casey Harper | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Medical providers who encouraged gender transition drugs and procedures for minors may now face federal investigation.
The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly considering legal action against the doctors and medical providers behind the spike in gender transitions in recent years, according to a memo reported on by The Daily Wire.
“Every available and legal means to protect children from harmful transgender procedures should be taken,” said Stanley Goldfarb, a medical doctor and Chairman of the medical advocacy group, Do No Harm. “The FTC is right to recognize that medical institutions captured by gender ideology are deceiving concerned parents into allowing their children to undergo these dangerous interventions. We applaud the FTC and the Trump Administration for taking this important step towards protecting children.”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., responded to the media report by praising the FTC “for investigating the horrific scheme to target minors with barbaric gender procedures.”
“Everyone involved – including the ‘doctors’ – should face massive liability for the damage they did to vulnerable children,” he added.
Meanwhile, many medical groups have insisted that gender transition care is helpful to those who need it. This issue was front and center in the presidential election where now President Donald Trump promised to take on the transgender agenda in the U.S. The FTC news is the latest example of the administration taking on this controversial issue.
Critics have pointed out the side effects of treatment and that many later regret the irreversible procedures when they come of age.
“It is fantastic to see the FTC take official steps to protect American consumers and children from the vile practice of child sex-change surgeries and procedures,” said Will Hild, executive director of Consumers Research. “For years the medical industry and radical activists have lied to patients, claiming that these kind of irreversible, life-altering treatments for kids are beneficial with no downsides, despite the mounting evidence proving that is unequivocally false. Consumers deserve to know the facts and should expect medical professionals to provide quality care over pushing radical political agendas. These actions by the Trump Administration will ensure woke activists can no longer indoctrinate children with gender ideology.”
