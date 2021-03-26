<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="300" height="200" class="alignleft wp-image-17774 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/covid_vaccine_1616615952-300x200.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/covid_vaccine_1616615952-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/covid_vaccine_1616615952-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/covid_vaccine_1616615952-768x511.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/covid_vaccine_1616615952.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">Agricultural groups know farmers are essential workers, and they are supporting efforts to get them vaccinated against COVID-19.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cOur nation\u2019s food supply depends on farmers\u2019 and frontline agricultural workers\u2019 ability to work\u00a0safely,\u201d said Ben Rowe, national affairs coordinator for\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001mbfetBprIuT0fitGPXRZgWM1_Bn3tbIagoOFoBSdUZBglsx6mlp-bWlBlvrAfzK5e5iOWUskLwT9p2AJxB_JkhNgx5XVMrvDCMjtueJZEmGe5RCvjo_HmtXdyK5dyJvimx3wMFiZgj4=&c=ot1hN-9B2Ph4-tS5QR8owI33Zkrpp8TD3GNtdZcf-nPoJSOimIRAXQ==&ch=8PNNPq3mxlIwdDRUv2vWCrjvKfJ6qoiYv0QMdJQRnHE3luSkYhvxuQ=="><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginia Farm Bureau Federation<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">. \u201cThe work of planting, cultivating, harvesting, packaging and processing crops and livestock cannot be conducted remotely or accomplished without contact. Despite swift implementation of best practices and state and federal guidance in the fields and processing facilities, the agricultural workforce remains at heightened risk of infection, as do the frontline critical-risk workers.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Food and agriculture workers and veterinarians are eligible under the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1b. Every health district in Virginia has moved into Phase 1b, which means these workers are eligible regardless of their home county.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe have all seen the significant toll that disruption of the agricultural food supply chain places on communities and families. It\u2019s important for them to get vaccinated as soon as possible,\u201d Rowe noted. \u201cWe appreciate that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the commonwealth of Virginia recognized the role of the agricultural workforce in public health and food security and prioritized them for vaccine allocation in Phase 1b.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">A mass vaccination clinic targeting farmworkers in the Blue Ridge Health District was held in late February. Currently, the Northern Neck Soil and Water Conservation District has partnered with Virginia Cooperative Extension agents to disseminate an online survey to gauge interest in holding vaccine clinics for farmers, nursery workers, aquaculturalists and agribusiness workers.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In Appomattox County, Extension agents helped organize vaccination clinics on March 3 and March 10 for area farmers.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The county\u2019s Extension agents Bonnie Tillotson and Bruce Jones said they had 100 doses available for the first clinic, but after they contacted hundreds of farmers, only 60 signed up. \u201cThen word of mouth took over, and our phones were ringing off the hook,\u201d Tillotson said. There was a waiting list for the second clinic.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cA lot of farmers are older, so they\u2019re already in the high-risk bracket, and they need to stay healthy to get out in their fields and feed their livestock and keep our food supply going,\u201d Tillotson said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cOur farm is family-operated, so if someone gets ill from COVID, there\u2019s no one to fill in,\u201d said Lee McClenny, who operates a beef cattle farm in Pamplin with her husband, Kenneth. The couple received their first vaccine at the March 10 clinic in Appomattox.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">On the Eastern Shore, where some of the state\u2019s largest poultry processing facilities are located, the Delmarva Chicken Association is encouraging its members to get vaccinated.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cFarmers have stayed steady throughout this pandemic as market disruptions, quarantines and labor shortages complicated their day-to-day work producing food for Americans and the world,\u201d said Holly Porter, DCA executive director. \u201cNow that vaccine availability is reaching Virginia\u2019s farmers and their employees as frontline essential workers in Phase 1b, the promise of getting back to normal is very close, and that\u2019s a relief.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Porter added that the association is encouraging its Virginia members to sign up at\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001mbfetBprIuT0fitGPXRZgWM1_Bn3tbIagoOFoBSdUZBglsx6mlp-bUocm-suByFVY3V8kYwtLOBrZVL_PYv4zhE_kTIQcq5AJUxk3fbHXdCQt6XijbWj-PmkOjehmRtOwYEv5fQeQBG95Ti05PCFteo-CXrZNazZ&c=ot1hN-9B2Ph4-tS5QR8owI33Zkrpp8TD3GNtdZcf-nPoJSOimIRAXQ==&ch=8PNNPq3mxlIwdDRUv2vWCrjvKfJ6qoiYv0QMdJQRnHE3luSkYhvxuQ=="><span style="font-weight: 400">vaccinate.virginia.gov<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Rowe also said he\u2019s optimistic about the increased availability of the vaccine\u2014especially in rural areas.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cRural areas\u2014home to the largest percentage of Virginia\u2019s farmers and farm workers\u2014have borne a greater burden from the virus, in part because they tend to have older populations, a high prevalence of underlying medical conditions, and may lack nearby medical care or facilities. We are glad to see rural health districts working to provide greater access to vaccination clinics within close proximity to agricultural operations and their related processing facilities.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>