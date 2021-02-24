<div><figure id="attachment_69540" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69540" style="width: 309px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-69540 size-full" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-7.jpg" alt="" width="309" height="233" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-7.jpg 309w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-7-300x226.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 309px) 100vw, 309px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69540" class="wp-caption-text">JT Huddleston and his daughter, Lois Rittenhouse, pose holding Friendship Assisted Living\u2019s Respite Staycation Promotion flyer. Huddleston won the promotion and looks forward to enjoying a free week-long stay this summer.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Friendship Assisted Living recently awarded a free week-long respite \u201cstaycation\u201d to contest winner JT Huddleston. Lois Rittenhouse, Huddleston\u2019s daughter and caregiver, entered his name into the promotion after scheduling a beach vacation for this coming summer.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI enjoy living close to dad and supporting him,\u201d said Rittenhouse. \u201cIt\u2019s a wonderful feeling to have such peace of mind knowing Dad will be safe, well-fed, and entertained while I\u2019m out of town.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Rittenhouse is one of many in our region that are supporting parents and loved ones who desire to continue living independently at home.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI hope to continue remaining at home as long as possible,\u201d said Huddleston. \u201cI\u2019m so thankful for my daughter\u2019s love and care, and it\u2019s great having Friendship available and willing to help out as needed so she can enjoy life too.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Recognizing that the Coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for all providing healthcare and support to elders, Friendship Assisted Living developed the promotion so those who are supporting loved ones can have a well-deserved break for rest, or to attend to matters requiring time and attention.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cSo often we see family members and friends who are struggling to care for those they love, while taking care of themselves and the demands of everyday living,\u201d said Friendship Assisted Living Administrator Susan O\u2019Malley. \u201cThis promotion is truly a win-win. Lois will enjoy a well-deserved break while JT makes new friends, enjoys our chef\u2019s cooking, and has fun with our team.\u201d<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_69541" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69541" style="width: 691px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-69541" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/INSIDE-1-3.jpg" alt="" width="691" height="521" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/INSIDE-1-3.jpg 691w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/INSIDE-1-3-300x226.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/INSIDE-1-3-600x452.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 691px) 100vw, 691px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69541" class="wp-caption-text">Friendship Assisted Living\u2019s recently renovated lobby is a favored resident hang-out, due to its natural light, accessible gathering space, and proximity to the team\u2019s offices and Dining Room.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Assisted Living is just one of several services Friendship offers for seniors who prefer to remain living at home.<\/p>\n<ul>\n<li>Friendship Home Care is available 24 hours a day (including holidays) and provides assistance around the house with everyday tasks, housekeeping, companionship, transportation as well as personal attention to include bathing, dressing, hygiene assistance and medication management.<\/li>\n<li>Friendship\u2019s Adult Medical Day Care, located in The Feinour Center, provides affordable daytime care for family members who can no longer stay home safely, or prefer to spend time in a community setting while still residing at home.<\/li>\n<li>Club Friendship, Friendship\u2019s award-winning restaurant and bar, provides take-out meals available for purchase.<\/li>\n<li>Friendship Physician Clinic offers primary care and is currently scheduling wellness visits, in addition to addressing individuals\u2019 health concerns.<\/li>\n<li>Friendship Pharmacy helps clients compare costs, reviews prescriptions and compatibility for those taking multiple medications, and has several free services available, including prescription delivery to one\u2019s home.<\/li>\n<li>Friendship Outpatient Therapy provides a host of services to help individuals regain strength and abilities, and build confidence.<\/li>\n<\/ul>\n<p>\u201cOur mission at Friendship is to support friends and provide peace of mind,\u201d said Friendship President and CEO Joe Hoff. \u201cWe recognize that our \u2018friends\u2019 are individuals that live both within and outside of our campuses. That is the challenge and motivation that fuels our organization to continue enhancing our care, and expanding services to address the ever-changing needs in the Roanoke Valley. We want all seniors to be supported, regardless of their socioeconomic status or where they are in their life journey.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<ul>\n<li>Submitted by Stephanie Landes, Director of Marketing<\/li>\n<\/ul><\/div>