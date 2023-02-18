BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield 70, Oak Hill 49
Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 52, Berkeley Springs 41
Brooke 58, Cameron 55
Calhoun County 59, Meadow Bridge 36
Calvary Baptist 52, Cross Lanes Christian 36
E. Liverpool, Ohio 72, Wheeling Central 71, OT
Hampshire 52, Frankfort 41
Hancock, Md. 69, Union Grant 65
Heritage IJN 84, Hundred 67
Jefferson 82, Musselman 51
John Marshall 60, Weir 49
Lincoln 60, Preston 33
Linsly 83, Martinsburg 48
Nitro 60, Nicholas County 52
Princeton 84, Greenbrier East 81, OT
Scott 78, Sissonville 55
Spring Mills 65, Hedgesville 51
Trinity 85, Notre Dame 35
Victory Baptist 71, Greater Beckley Christian 56
Winfield 46, Poca 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Shady Spring vs. Logan, ccd.
Tucker County vs. Moorefield, ppd.
Westside vs. Independence, ppd. to Feb 24th.
