BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield 60, Wyoming East 50
Buffalo 57, Lincoln County 40
George Washington 81, Hurricane 68
Herbert Hoover 83, Midland Trail 58
Jefferson 86, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 38
Lewis County 79, Richwood 42
Logan 59, Scott 55
Morgantown 52, Wheeling Park 48
Musselman 56, Hedgesville 47, OT
Nicholas County 61, Sissonville 57, 2OT
Parkersburg South 78, Greenbrier East 69
Pike Co. Central, Ky. 49, Westside 40
Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 72, Wheeling Central 46
Princeton 66, Independence 52
Ritchie County 48, Wirt County 36
Shady Spring 60, Cabell Midland 52
Spring Mills 59, Martinsburg 56, OT
St. Albans 78, South Charleston 70, OT
Teays Valley Christian 68, Wesley Christian, Ky. 63
Tolsia 73, Saint Joseph Central 61
Trinity 100, Parkersburg Catholic 60
Tug Valley 62, Belfry, Ky. 49
Valley Wetzel 50, Calhoun County 34
Webster County 76, Greater Beckley Christian 75, OT
Weir 76, Brooke 71
Williamstown 76, Mingo Central 31
Winfield 64, Wayne 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
