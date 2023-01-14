BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 54, Point Pleasant 38
Caldwell, Ohio 75, Trinity 61
Cameron 82, Valley Wetzel 49
Chapmanville 70, Logan 64, OT
Charleston Catholic 45, Poca 39
Clay-Battelle 71, Tyler Consolidated 58
Greenbrier West 73, Meadow Bridge 35
Hampshire 56, Keyser 43
Hannibal River, Ohio 76, Magnolia 40
Hedgesville 56, Martinsburg 42
Herbert Hoover 51, Nitro 39
Heritage Academy, Md. 66, Faith Christian 51
James Monroe 63, Tucker County 54
Martinsburg Christian 56, Granite Baptist Church School, Md. 47
Morgantown 65, University 45
Pendleton County 86, Harman 35
Ripley 49, Winfield 46
Shady Spring 89, Greenbrier East 63
Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 59, Oak Glen 52
Wheeling Central 50, South Harrison 49
Wyoming East 53, Summers County 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bluefield vs. Oak Hill, ppd.
Midland Trail vs. Nicholas County, ppd. to Jan 26th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
