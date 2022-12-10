GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 56, Appomattox 35
Banner Christian 36, Amelia Academy 33
Brentsville 65, Kettle Run 41
Briar Woods 41, Freedom (South Riding) 36
Broadwater Academy 40, Chincoteague 14
Cabell Midland, W.Va. 58, Potomac School 14
Central – Wise 61, Morristown East, Tenn. 59
Central of Lunenburg 44, Randolph-Henry 12
Centreville 72, Washington-Liberty 25
Chancellor 50, Brooke Point 34
Charlottesville 58, Wilson Memorial 39
Christiansburg 51, Abingdon 39
Clarke County 67, Warren County 19
Colgan 48, Roland Park Country, Md. 28
East Ridge, Ky. 43, Hurley 26
Edison 29, W.T. Woodson 23
Glen Allen 46, Deep Run 29
Grace Christian 37, Fresta Valley Christian School 14
Grace Christian 39, Guardian Christian 21
Grafton 66, Bruton 23
Grassfield 61, Great Bridge 27
Gretna 52, Brookville 20
Hampton Roads 46, Greenbrier Christian 16
Hermitage 59, J.R. Tucker 30
Herndon 48, South Lakes 37
James Monroe 67, Manassas Park 37
John Battle 55, Holston 36
John Handley 61, Park View-Sterling 51
K&Q Central 46, West Point 22
King William 53, Middlesex 29
King’s Fork High School 67, Greater Latrobe, Pa. 45
Lake Braddock 51, Chantilly 39
Landstown 81, Bayside 19
Loudoun County 51, Independence 40
Magna Vista 58, Bassett 24
Menchville 2, Kecoughtan 0
Mount Vernon 59, West Potomac 53
New Kent 61, Smithfield 24
Norcom 76, Churchland 15
Norfolk Academy 48, Cape Henry Collegiate 24
Norfolk Christian School 43, Walsingham Academy 23
Norview 56, Manor High School 49
Osbourn 37, John R. Lewis 23
Parry McCluer 49, Riverheads 34
PikeView, W.Va. 52, Graham 25
Prince Edward County 43, Buckingham County 40
Princess Anne 79, Kempsville 34
Ridgeview 64, Honaker 41
Rye Cove 44, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37
Salem-Va. Beach 48, Tallwood 16
St. Gertrude 69, Collegiate-Richmond 46
Steward School 56, Seton School 46
Surry County 44, Appomattox 17
Tazewell 58, Shady Spring, W.Va. 47
Thomas Dale 64, Highland Springs 58
Tuscarora 53, Stone Bridge 25
Wakefield 72, Annandale 26
Washburn, Tenn. 51, Thomas Walker 23
William Fleming 49, Albemarle 27
William Monroe 54, Madison County 29
Windsor 60, Franklin 48
Woodside 59, Gloucester 12
Woodstock Central 59, Skyline 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
