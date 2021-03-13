<div><table>\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td>\n<table>\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="300" height="300" class="alignright wp-image-17529 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/meal_1615460998-300x300.png" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/meal_1615460998-300x300.png 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/meal_1615460998-1024x1024.png 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/meal_1615460998-150x150.png 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/meal_1615460998-768x768.png 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/meal_1615460998.png 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the nationwide extension of several waivers that allow all children to continue to receive nutritious meals this summer when schools are out of session. These flexibilities are now available through Sept. 30, 2021.<\/span>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The waivers were extended to provide local program operators with clarity and certainty for the summer months ahead, when many children cannot access the school meals they depend on during the academic year. The waivers were previously extended only through June 30, 2021.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families\u2019 financial circumstances,\u201d said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. \u201cOur child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, often with limited resources. USDA is committed to providing local operators with the flexibilities and resources they need to continue offering the best meal service possible to their children, given their day-to-day realities.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The waivers allow for safe meal distribution sites that serve all children for free, regardless of income. In addition, they:<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Allow meals served through the\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001Gw4EeBBQOwEn-Te_cd7yNu8CfK9ZtbTByAIDbPdy0V6k2RLofn62ZZH5tU4nysJRloo_jQnWqFjFs7wEaolt6kxiTJ4PwMFETvebE1qfBkjblUhOR6GBcop58g83mdPFL0sJc4fALmw_ZE005dl8atpJK8TTt3I5Tz8FZ2mmiOmR868-FVmq-3FKdHy2cPaq&c=M_eOnuu_HbglfFz8WWKmaTQRrqLMV_jyRYBFPzC9XmnQLVuO1lUzMQ==&ch=OX27jxvgVreWnrgtEcHdceRZ-re9wNOoxDOTYXIw_BVDAM50hZwRSA=="><span style="font-weight: 400">Summer Food Service Program (SFSP)<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0and\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001Gw4EeBBQOwEn-Te_cd7yNu8CfK9ZtbTByAIDbPdy0V6k2RLofn62ZfUvEdyxc6m53SxoPc9hyp7eNX8YkZ4_avky0p2ff6UuTuPU2wjAB4Dj00oz8cNxY7OGdFyF1MsNbtvYczaFWV_zy40hSJVi15GJZn7ospm_QGoXKNJSxkpYgoFLk1t9Gmq-I4DzCetnkdxGND1ObBrBJZMjHKE-ow==&c=M_eOnuu_HbglfFz8WWKmaTQRrqLMV_jyRYBFPzC9XmnQLVuO1lUzMQ==&ch=OX27jxvgVreWnrgtEcHdceRZ-re9wNOoxDOTYXIw_BVDAM50hZwRSA=="><span style="font-weight: 400">Seamless Summer Option (SSO)<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0\u2013 collectively known as \u201c<\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001Gw4EeBBQOwEn-Te_cd7yNu8CfK9ZtbTByAIDbPdy0V6k2RLofn62ZfUvEdyxc6m5YDq4M2_loIQ8uUb1RPubey3zT3zOaSUVGgZPQXJCro_ipJT9w1bh5UFAGR1Ch53BAA_AUILOPYauCwlMW1XOVT-ZgXZExQTIDcaTYLdsV1Jpesk-lO6rnA==&c=M_eOnuu_HbglfFz8WWKmaTQRrqLMV_jyRYBFPzC9XmnQLVuO1lUzMQ==&ch=OX27jxvgVreWnrgtEcHdceRZ-re9wNOoxDOTYXIw_BVDAM50hZwRSA=="><span style="font-weight: 400">summer meal programs<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201d \u2013 to be made available in all areas at no cost;<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and mealtimes; and<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children, including bulk pick-up to cover multiple days of feeding children.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Right now, up to 12 million children are living in households where they may not always have enough to eat. These critically needed summer meals will provide relief to many children in families who have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and are fighting daily to put food on the table.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Summer meal sites are places where children and youth age 18 and under can receive meals at no cost in a safe environment. The meals are also available to persons over age 18 with mental or physical disabilities. Sites may be located in a variety of settings including schools, parks, community centers, libraries, churches and more.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The USDA is issuing this guidance as early as possible to empower communities to establish as many meal sites as they can effectively manage this summer. To learn more about how the program works and the role of sponsors and meal sites, visit\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001Gw4EeBBQOwEn-Te_cd7yNu8CfK9ZtbTByAIDbPdy0V6k2RLofn62ZfUvEdyxc6m5zDs54eSzKQ1EAkQCf5t697xJNo41zEJMXhIgi6OiMvKP0xCdr8BpbNPrNdYKlzKsgDFue5wKTf3O2LhHvIFOOcWlDMUkxVLxSZ3qCOfqVGNvZOlWvXytSA==&c=M_eOnuu_HbglfFz8WWKmaTQRrqLMV_jyRYBFPzC9XmnQLVuO1lUzMQ==&ch=OX27jxvgVreWnrgtEcHdceRZ-re9wNOoxDOTYXIw_BVDAM50hZwRSA=="><span style="font-weight: 400">www.fns.usda.gov\/sfsp\/how-become-sponsor<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400"> or visit\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001Gw4EeBBQOwEn-Te_cd7yNu8CfK9ZtbTByAIDbPdy0V6k2RLofn62Zcc6mN4BIXAQ0oFTB_lfidtQ6r5w9wQTqBCMF49tgjHNdQKv52vd870lGcep0RgnhIdoD3d5NPwcR1wdx_V8gmw=&c=M_eOnuu_HbglfFz8WWKmaTQRrqLMV_jyRYBFPzC9XmnQLVuO1lUzMQ==&ch=OX27jxvgVreWnrgtEcHdceRZ-re9wNOoxDOTYXIw_BVDAM50hZwRSA=="><span style="font-weight: 400">www.usda.gov<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p><\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>