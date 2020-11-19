Family Refuge Center (FRC) is delighted to announce the hiring of Stephanie Moore as their new Executive Director. Stephanie comes to the Family Refuge Center with a great deal of experience working in the non-profit sector and has ten years of administrative background. Stephanie earned her bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Charleston in Charleston, West Virginia and her Master of Arts degree in Law from Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, VA.

Stephanie is a native of Monroe County but has resided in Greenbrier County since 2011. Her passion for helping others is proudly displayed by her participation in other nonprofit organizations serving individuals from various counties. Stephanie states that her “desire to make a difference in the lives of others is in direct response to the feeling one gets from knowing you have contributed to the success of someone who may have been deemed a lost cause by others. We all experience hardships at some point in our lives and to come across individuals who have compassion, make those hardships seem less defeating.”

“I am incredibly anxious about this new journey as the services provided by this program really hit home. Family Refuge Center has some incredibly dedicated employees who make their clients a priority each day. Knowing that I will be leading a team that is already strong makes me feel confident in the future success of the organization.”