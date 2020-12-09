By Bobby Bordelon

Frankford Elementary School announced the deaths of three of their students in an email to parents on Tuesday, December 8.

“Our hearts are saddened to hear of the deaths of Shaun Bumgarner, second grade, Riley Bumgarner, kindergarten, and Kian Myers, preK, students at our school,” wrote Principal Linda King. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy to their family.”

King emphasized that students who may be having trouble with the news reach out to the school counselors or staff, including Elizabeth Richmond (erichmond@k12.wv.us) and supporting counselor with Rainelle Medical Center Christina Barnett (cbarnett@rmchealth.org).

The full letter is as follows: