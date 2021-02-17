Spotted lanternfly quarantine expanded
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) announced that the agency’s surveys for the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula)...
To help put aquaculture farming on par with its land-based counterparts, the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center received a $750,000 grant from...
Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced a workgroup of educators, school administrators, mental health professionals, parents and leaders of...
Emma Buchanan helps with subs and salads at the annual Super Sub Sale. (Contributed photo) Providence United Methodist Church’s Super...
Wren Williams Attorney and former Patrick County GOP Chairman Wren Williams announced Wednesday that he will challenge incumbent Del. Charles...
The Patrick County Board of Supervisors’ Budget Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17, and Wednesday, February...
