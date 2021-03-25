<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="506" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-17780" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/scholarship_1616616399-1024x506.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/scholarship_1616616399-1024x506.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/scholarship_1616616399-300x148.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/scholarship_1616616399-768x379.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/scholarship_1616616399.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">The Patrick Henry Community College Foundation elected to extend the deadline for the Patrick Henry Scholars and Commonwealth Legacy scholarships this year.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The deadline for these scholarships was originally scheduled for March 31. It will now be Thursday, April 15.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">When the deadline for the scholarships was initially established, the college\u2019s spring break had been set for earlier in the month. However, due to changes caused by the pandemic, college officials moved the spring break to the end of March. From March 28 through April 2, the college will be closed.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To provide students adequate time to submit their applications once the college re-opens after spring break, the PHCC Foundation Board pushed the deadline for the scholarship application up two weeks.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">These scholarships, which are open to local high school seniors, will cover tuition, textbook, and fees for up to two academic years. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have a high school grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. They must be graduates from an area high school or have completed a homeschool program of study. Scholars are chosen for their superior academic achievement, civic involvement, and leadership potential. Graduates of homeschool programs must be seventeen years of age or older at the time of the application and must reside in the PHCC service region.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Applications are available on the PHCC Foundation\u2019s Website at\u00a0www.patrickhenryfoundation.com, as well as on PHCC website\u2019s homepage,\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/www.patrickhenry.edu\/"><span style="font-weight: 400">www.patrickhenry.edu<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">, under Financial Assistance. The new deadline to apply is April 15, 2021.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>