<div><div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<figure id="attachment_13380" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-13380" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="808" class="wp-image-13380 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/MLK1-1024x808.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/MLK1-1024x808.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/MLK1-300x237.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/MLK1-768x606.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/MLK1-600x473.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/MLK1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-13380" class="wp-caption-text">Martin Luther King Jr.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E101" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span> By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E103" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community leaders in Martinsville-Henry County gathered for a public forum to discuss how to realize the late civil rights leader\u2019s vision of \u201cthe beloved community.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E105" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The event was hosted at Morning Star Holy <\/span><span>Church by <\/span><span>the <\/span><span>Rev. Tyler Millner, pastor of the church, and it featured the panel of <\/span><span>Jennifer Bowles<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> <\/span><span>v<\/span><span>ice <\/span><span>m<\/span><span>ayor<\/span><span> of the City of Martinsville; <\/span><span>Lisa Millner, assistant superintendent at Henry County Public Schools<\/span><span>;<\/span><span> and Garrett Dillard, director of the Center for Community Learning. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E121" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Panelists spoke at length about King\u2019s vision of a \u201cbeloved community\u201d and how racial relations can be improved in the local area. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E123" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThe intergenerational impact of Dr. King\u2019s legacy cannot be stated enough,\u201d Bowles said. \u201cHis tireless commitment to crea<\/span><span>ting a better society continues to permeate the opportunities afforded to us today. Through his sacrifices, we are reminded how far we have come and how far we have to go to make his dreams and our hopes of a better society a reality.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E126" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>To truly live up to<\/span><span> the dream of King, Bowles <\/span><span>called<\/span><span> on the entire community to do <\/span><span>its<\/span><span> part. <\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_13379" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-13379" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="535" class="wp-image-13379 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/MLK2-1024x535.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/MLK2-1024x535.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/MLK2-300x157.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/MLK2-768x401.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/MLK2-600x313.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/MLK2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-13379" class="wp-caption-text">The Rev. Tyler Millner (center), pastor at Morning Star Holy Church, moderates a community forum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Also pictured are panelists: Lisa Millner (from left to right), assistant superintendent for Henry County Public Schools; Jennifer Bowles, vice-mayor of the City of Martinsville; and Garrett Dillard, director of the Center for Community Learning.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E133" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWhen we talk about a beloved community, it\u2019s not just a community of my friends, my neighbors. It\u2019s everybody that has to be involved,\u201d she said. \u201cDespite the differences we<\/span><span> may have, everyone in Martinsville and Henry County has a responsibility to each other to ensure that we are doing our part to make our community a better place. Now is the time to have difficult conversations with others that are genuine, respective,<\/span><span> and <\/span><span>productive. Even when these conversations bring about observations and feelings that we may not understand or relate to, we are challenged to listen and learn for the future generations.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E138" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>According to Lisa Millner, creating a loving environment in the com<\/span><span>munity starts with the schools. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E141" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWhen I think about love, I\u2019m thinking about children that come to school and they form those relationships with teachers, cafeteria workers, janitors, and bus drivers,\u201d she said. \u201cWhen they come, they need to know that pe<\/span><span>ople care about them. If they come and feel more loved, they will be more apt to share how they truly feel<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> and they will be ready to learn.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E146" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>For Dillard, putting the love back in \u201cbeloved community\u201d should be the primary focus. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E148" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe tried passing laws. W<\/span><span>e tried integration. We tried mediation. We tried electing the right folks<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> but none of these attempts have led to full equality for all Americans. Love is the only option that we haven\u2019t exhausted,\u201d Dillard said. \u201cLet\u2019s let love guide our actions. Let\u2019s le<\/span><span>t love be our voice of reason. Love is the only thing that can drive out hate.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E154" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Before <\/span><span>that <\/span><span>can happen, <\/span><span>there are issues that must first be addressed. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E159" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cI think the replacement word for love is truth,\u201d Dillard <\/span><span>said. \u201cLet\u2019s just be honest. If we do that, then we can make America a much better place<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> but as long as<\/span><span> we<\/span><span> deny history, deny the impact of slavery, deny the impact of sharecropping, deny the impact of \u2018white flight,\u2019 then we are never going to get to fix the<\/span><span>se racial issues because you are working without the truth.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E167" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Bowles also believes in more transparent history. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E169" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe are just being asked to be respected and have the same opportunities and privilege that was granted to you,\u201d Bowles said. \u201cA lot of people<\/span><span> oftentimes say not to think about slavery because it\u2019s in the past<\/span><span>, b<\/span><span>ut that was 400 years that people had an ad<\/span><span>vantage over us. People still look down on us today because of the after<\/span><span>effects of slavery. We don\u2019t talk about red lining. We don\u2019t talk about generational wealth.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E176" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>One way of doing this is <\/span><span>by <\/span><span>focusing on equity issues within the community. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E180" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cIt\u2019s our job<\/span><span> to ensure we are providing equitable opportunities for our students,\u201d Lisa Millner said. \u201cI may need one thing<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> but you may need something else to be successful. It\u2019s giving students what they need individually to be successful.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="pageBorders"><span>Bowles added that \u201cif we <\/span><span>all came together and focused on economic justice and economic reform in our entire community, then we would have the leverage.\u201d<\/span><\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E188" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Another aspect of creating a more loving community is political activism by marginalized groups, according to Dillard. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E191" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cOne,<\/span><span> we have to admit that we have a race relations issue. The other thing is<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> we need more diverse representation in our decision-making entities,\u201d Dillard said. \u201cThis is a charge to minority communities. Put yourself in position to run for some of these elect<\/span><span>ed positions because if you don\u2019t run then you can\u2019t complain that the boards aren\u2019t diverse enough.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E197" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Dillard cautioned against remaining passive in the midst of racism.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E199" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThe last thing I will say is standing firm against racism, unfair biases and public<\/span><span>ly speaking out against those who promote racism,\u201d he said. \u201cGive them the chance<\/span><span> but let them know that you are not going to accept that.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E203" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Bowles said part of the problem is some people still aren\u2019t listening. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E205" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cOne of the most problematic statements th<\/span><span>at I hear, even though I know it comes from a good place, is \u2018I don\u2019t see color,\u2019\u201d she said. \u201cBy saying that you don\u2019t see color, that\u2019s saying that you are ignoring the issues and the problems that we face.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E208" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>True healing will require two-way communicatio<\/span><span>n, Lisa Millner said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E211" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201c<\/span><span>T<\/span><span>o have that beloved community, we have to be willing to communicate freely and feel safe in our schools,\u201d she said. \u201cSometimes that may not happen because of negative experiences they may have experienced. We need you to co<\/span><span>mmunicate with us so we can make things better for your children.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E216" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>But <\/span><span>achieving a \u201cbeloved community\u201d won\u2019t come without opposition. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E219" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>King <\/span><span>\u201c<\/span><span>spoke love, he spoke unity and he spoke equality. Ironically, the people of his time called hi<\/span><span>m a communist, a socialist, a hate<\/span><span>monger, but he is seen by history as a great man of love and peace,\u201d Dillard said. \u201cThat\u2019s something that we have to remember. Many people, during their time, were labeled one way or another<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> but once all the facts come ou<\/span><span>t and the information is uncovered, you get a true definition of who that person was.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E228" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>While he was originally demonized, \u201cDr. King is more beloved today than during his lifetime,\u201d Bowles said. \u201cit is important for us to objectively reflect on how America<\/span><span>\u2019s treatment towards Dr. King is a microcosm of it<\/span><span>s treatment towards historically marginalized groups.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E232" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>To acknowledge the accomplishments of King, Dillard is calling for more celebrations on MLK Day<\/span><span>. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E235" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cI would like to encourage everyone to celebrate this day,\u201d Dillard said. \u201cWe have many holidays on the American cale<\/span><span>ndar and we celebrate every holiday. Let\u2019s make Dr. King a day that we celebrate. You celebrate Dr. King Day by doing some kind of community service.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E240" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><p id="E247" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><p id="E268" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="pageBorders"><\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E279" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><\/div>\n<\/div><\/div>