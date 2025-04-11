By Ashley Perham, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jan Cahill, former West Virginia State Police superintendent, is suing the state of West Virginia and the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

In a lengthy complaint led in Kanawha County Circuit Court, Cahill alleges that he was forced out by the administration of former Gov. Jim Justice for being a whistleblower on potential CARES Act fraud.

The full complaint can be seen at bit.ly/CahillComplaint.

Cahill was appointed by Justice in January 2017 and resigned from his position in March 2023. Cahill’s lawsuit details conflicts between him, former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy and Justice’s Chief of Staff Brian Abraham.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legal_affairs/former-wvsp-superintendent-cahill-sues-state-says-he-was-forced-to-resign/article_0b3cb3e9-0638-4836-9f02-afc29d46dd2f.html